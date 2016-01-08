Etixx-QuickStep media day - Gallery

Kittel, Dan Martin, Boonen, Stybar show off their new colours in Calpe
The Etixx-QuickStep team is in Calpe, Spain, for its final pre-season training camp and media day. New riders such as Daniel Martin and Marcel Kittel, plus established team leaders Tom Boonen, Tony Martin and Zdenek Stybar, showed off their new racing colours.
Kittel looked relaxed as he set out on his ride and is expected to race in the dark blue colours for the first time at the Dubai Tour in early February. Dan Martin will lead the team in the Ardennes Classics and the Tour de France, replacing Michal Kwiatkowski and Rigoberto Urán, who have moved to Team Sky and Cannondale respectively for the 2016 season.
The European winter has been mild so far and the Etixx-QuickStep riders were greeted by the sun as they headed out for a short ride surrounded by photographers and video crews. The team will hold a formal presentation and reveal their goals and race programmes later on Friday. The team’s official presentation will take at the Gent track on January 12.
Cyclingnews will have further photo galleries, interviews and reports from the Etixx-QuickStep training camp later today.
