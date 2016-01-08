Trending

Etixx-QuickStep media day - Gallery

Kittel, Dan Martin, Boonen, Stybar show off their new colours in Calpe

Image 1 of 55

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 55

Laurens de Plus speaks with the press on Etixx-QuickStep's media day

Laurens de Plus speaks with the press on Etixx-QuickStep's media day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 55

Marcel Kittel, Matteo Trentin and Dan Martin - Etixx-QuickStep media day ride

Marcel Kittel, Matteo Trentin and Dan Martin - Etixx-QuickStep media day ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 55

Etixx-QuickStep's media day bike ride in Calpe

Etixx-QuickStep's media day bike ride in Calpe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 55

Tom Boonen - Etixx-QuickStep media day

Tom Boonen - Etixx-QuickStep media day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 55

Tom Boonen - Etixx-QuickStep media day

Tom Boonen - Etixx-QuickStep media day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 55

Patrick Lefevere - Etixx-QuickStep manager

Patrick Lefevere - Etixx-QuickStep manager
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 55

Tom Boonen getting ready for a ride - Etixx-QuickStep media day

Tom Boonen getting ready for a ride - Etixx-QuickStep media day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 55

Marcel Kittel getting ready for the media day ride with Etixx-QuickStep

Marcel Kittel getting ready for the media day ride with Etixx-QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 55

Tom Boonen and Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere

Tom Boonen and Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 55

Etixx-QuickStep's Tom Boonen

Etixx-QuickStep's Tom Boonen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 55

Etixx-QuickStep out for a spin in Calpe, Spain

Etixx-QuickStep out for a spin in Calpe, Spain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 55

Etixx-QuickStep go for a bike ride on their media day

Etixx-QuickStep go for a bike ride on their media day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 55

Etixx-QuickStep out for a ride

Etixx-QuickStep out for a ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 55

Etixx-QuickStep's Marcel Kittel

Etixx-QuickStep's Marcel Kittel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 55

Tom Boonen attacks his Etixx-QuickStep teammates

Tom Boonen attacks his Etixx-QuickStep teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 55

Marcel Klittel (Etixx-QuickStep)

Marcel Klittel (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 18 of 55

The Etixx-QuickStep is again using Specialized bikes in 2016

The Etixx-QuickStep is again using Specialized bikes in 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 55

It was warm enough for some riders to wear shorts

It was warm enough for some riders to wear shorts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 55

Matteo Trentin and Zdenek Stybar talk during the ride

Matteo Trentin and Zdenek Stybar talk during the ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 55

The Spanish blue sky matches the blue Etixx-QuickStep jersey

The Spanish blue sky matches the blue Etixx-QuickStep jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 55

Marcel Kittel and Dan Martin ride side by side during the training ride

Marcel Kittel and Dan Martin ride side by side during the training ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 55

The Etixx-QuickStep riders fill the road

The Etixx-QuickStep riders fill the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 55

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) out of the saddle

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) out of the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 55

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) accelerates during training

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) accelerates during training
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 55

Team manager Patrick Lefevere enjoys a coffee with Zdenek Stybar

Team manager Patrick Lefevere enjoys a coffee with Zdenek Stybar
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 27 of 55

Etixx-QuickStep has gone for blue shorts

Etixx-QuickStep has gone for blue shorts
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 28 of 55

The riders were followed by coaches and staff on scooters

The riders were followed by coaches and staff on scooters
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 29 of 55

Tony Martin in the new Etixx-Quickstep jersey

Tony Martin in the new Etixx-Quickstep jersey
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 30 of 55

The team is again using Specialized helmets and bikes in 2016

The team is again using Specialized helmets and bikes in 2016
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 31 of 55

Tom Boonen has the world champion's rainbow stripes on his jersey sleeves

Tom Boonen has the world champion's rainbow stripes on his jersey sleeves
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 32 of 55

Iljo Keisse enjoys a joke with photographer Tim de Waele

Iljo Keisse enjoys a joke with photographer Tim de Waele
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 33 of 55

The riders were greeted by a crowd of interested cycling fans

The riders were greeted by a crowd of interested cycling fans
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 34 of 55

Fabio Sabatini (left) will again be a key domestique

Fabio Sabatini (left) will again be a key domestique
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 35 of 55

Tom Boonen was the centre of attention

Tom Boonen was the centre of attention
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 36 of 55

Riders enjoyed the morning sun as they set off

Riders enjoyed the morning sun as they set off
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 37 of 55

The Etixx-QuickStep jersey is black and blue

The Etixx-QuickStep jersey is black and blue
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 38 of 55

Tony Martin sets off

Tony Martin sets off
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 39 of 55

A rider films the roll out of the training ride

A rider films the roll out of the training ride
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 40 of 55

Marcel Kittel chats before starting his ride

Marcel Kittel chats before starting his ride
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 41 of 55

The riders were followed by the media and camera crews

The riders were followed by the media and camera crews
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 42 of 55

Matteo Trentin chats before setting off

Matteo Trentin chats before setting off
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 43 of 55

Dan Martin has the Irish stripes on his sleeves as a former Irish national champion

Dan Martin has the Irish stripes on his sleeves as a former Irish national champion
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 44 of 55

Dan Martin puts on his shoes before the ride

Dan Martin puts on his shoes before the ride
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 45 of 55

Riders compare their new kit

Riders compare their new kit
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 46 of 55

Riders talked to the media before heading out

Riders talked to the media before heading out
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 47 of 55

Tom Boonen digs out his gloves

Tom Boonen digs out his gloves
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 48 of 55

Dan Martin gets ready to ride in his new colours

Dan Martin gets ready to ride in his new colours
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 49 of 55

Marcel Kittel steps out of the team hotel

Marcel Kittel steps out of the team hotel
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 50 of 55

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 51 of 55

It's time to check the bikes and computers before the roll out

It's time to check the bikes and computers before the roll out
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 52 of 55

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 53 of 55

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 54 of 55

The local residents watched on curiously

The local residents watched on curiously
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 55 of 55

Directeur sportif Davide Bramati follows the riders on a scooter

Directeur sportif Davide Bramati follows the riders on a scooter
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

The Etixx-QuickStep team is in Calpe, Spain, for its final pre-season training camp and media day. New riders such as Daniel Martin and Marcel Kittel, plus established team leaders Tom Boonen, Tony Martin and Zdenek Stybar, showed off their new racing colours.

Kittel looked relaxed as he set out on his ride and is expected to race in the dark blue colours for the first time at the Dubai Tour in early February. Dan Martin will lead the team in the Ardennes Classics and the Tour de France, replacing Michal Kwiatkowski and Rigoberto Urán, who have moved to Team Sky and Cannondale respectively for the 2016 season.

The European winter has been mild so far and the Etixx-QuickStep riders were greeted by the sun as they headed out for a short ride surrounded by photographers and video crews. The team will hold a formal presentation and reveal their goals and race programmes later on Friday. The team’s official presentation will take at the Gent track on January 12.

Cyclingnews will have further photo galleries, interviews and reports from the Etixx-QuickStep training camp later today.