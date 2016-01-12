Michal Kwiatkowski's Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8 - Gallery

Image 1 of 23 Michal Kwiatkowski's Pinarello Dogma F8 in all its splendor (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 23 Kwiatkowski has moved from a Specialized in 2015 to a Pinarello this year (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 23 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 23 A full set of Shimano components on Kwiatkowski's road bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 23 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 6 of 23 Kwiatkowski uses a PRO Vibe handlebars and stem (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 7 of 23 Sleek lines on show with the Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 8 of 23 The 2016 Team Sky bikes have new graphics for this season (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 9 of 23 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 10 of 23 A closer look at the rear components on Kwiatkowski's bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 11 of 23 PRO Vibe handlebars and stem (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 23 Kwiatkowski will ride a 53cm frame this season (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 13 of 23 Michal Kwiatkowski's Pinarello Dogma F8 uses Shimano Dura Ace Di2 electronic components (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 14 of 23 Kwiatkowski will use the Antares vs on his road bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 15 of 23 Michal Kwiatkowski name is displayed on the top tube (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 16 of 23 Shimano Dura Ace Di2 electronic components (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 17 of 23 Michal Kwiatkowski's Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 18 of 23 New Team Sky signing Michal Kwiatkowski will ride a Dogma F8 in 2016 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 19 of 23 The Pinarello Dogma F8 is one of the most recognizable bikes in the pro peloton (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 20 of 23 All of the Team Sky bikes for 2016 have new graphics (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 21 of 23 Elite bottle cages are standard on Team Sky's bikes (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 22 of 23 Michal Kwiatkowski's Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 23 of 23 Michal Kwiatkowski's Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

Team Sky made several marquee signings for 2016 but few come any bigger than former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski. The Polish star moved across from Etixx-QuickStep and will help spearhead the British team in the one-day and stage racing formats. Despite incredible success when it comes to stage races, Sky have struggled in the major Classics, but Kwiatkowski’s presence shows a degree of intent to change that.

At the team’s training camp in Mallorca, Spain, Kwiatkowski was racking up the miles on his new bike, a Pinarello Dogma F8, along his new teammates. He previously rode a Specialized S-Works Tarmac at Etixx-QuickStep.

Riding a 53cm frame, Kwiatkowski remains on Shimano Dura Ace Di2, and will ride their C50 wheels, having been on Specialized Roval CLX40 Clinchers last year. Elsewhere on the bike he will use the Fizik Antares saddle, and PRO Vibe handlebars and stem.

Kwiatkowski, who is 1.76m tall, has a 120mm long stem. He uses 172.5mm cranks and a 38cm-wide handlebar.

See also: