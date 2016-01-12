Michal Kwiatkowski's Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8 - Gallery
First look at team's new signing's road bike
Team Sky made several marquee signings for 2016 but few come any bigger than former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski. The Polish star moved across from Etixx-QuickStep and will help spearhead the British team in the one-day and stage racing formats. Despite incredible success when it comes to stage races, Sky have struggled in the major Classics, but Kwiatkowski’s presence shows a degree of intent to change that.
At the team’s training camp in Mallorca, Spain, Kwiatkowski was racking up the miles on his new bike, a Pinarello Dogma F8, along his new teammates. He previously rode a Specialized S-Works Tarmac at Etixx-QuickStep.
Riding a 53cm frame, Kwiatkowski remains on Shimano Dura Ace Di2, and will ride their C50 wheels, having been on Specialized Roval CLX40 Clinchers last year. Elsewhere on the bike he will use the Fizik Antares saddle, and PRO Vibe handlebars and stem.
Kwiatkowski, who is 1.76m tall, has a 120mm long stem. He uses 172.5mm cranks and a 38cm-wide handlebar.
