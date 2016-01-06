Sagan to ride Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

Image 1 of 2 Peter Sagan takes a bite of his gold medal at the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond. Image 2 of 2 Peter Sagan in his 2016 world champion's kit (Image credit: Tinkoff Team)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) is set to ride at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne for the first time in six years, according to a report in the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

Sagan has more often than not forgone the opening weekend of the Belgian classics, which takes place on the February 27 and 28 this season. The two races are situated in the weeked between the Tour of Oman and Strade Bianchi - two events that Sagan has ridden regularly - and he has generally opted to rest rather than race in the intervening time.

Sagan’s last appearance at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne double header came in his first full season as a professional in 2010. He didn’t fare too well on that occasion with 66th at Omloop and a DNF at Kuurne. Mark Cavendish was the last World Champion to ride at least one of the two, winning Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in 2012.

De Telegraaf reports that Tom Boonen, Greg Van Avermaet, Philippe Gilbert, Alexander Kristoff and Sep Vanmarcke are all also set to ride. Ian Stannard won his second straight Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in 2015, with Cavendish taking victory the following day in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

Click here to take a look at Peter Sagan's Specialized Venge ViAS for 2016.