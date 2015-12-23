The Cyclingnews Podcast: Exclusive interview with Taylor Phinney

Image 1 of 3 Taylor Phinney (BMC) puts on the yellow leader jersey after stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 3 Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 3 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After returning to fitness towards the end of 2015, Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) is about to embark on a season that will include the spring Classics, possibly the Giro d’Italia and then the Olympic Games.

After a lengthy rehabilitation from a career threatening crash, Phinney has had to battle back from the brink. The scars are all too visible and the American still suffers from chronic pain, despite the fact that he can now race again.

In this exclusive interview with Cyclingnews at the recent BMC Racing team camp, Phinney opens up about his comeback, his step-by-step approach to returning to racing and his new mentality.

He will start his season slightly later but has his eyes firmly set on the spring Classics, with the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix scheduled into his programme for 2016.

See also



Listen to the full interview below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.