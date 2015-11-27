Nibali wins Astana team race around the go-kart track - Gallery

Riders and staff enjoy friendly competition at team camp in Tuscany
Astana riders and staff convened for their first training camp in Tuscany, Italy. The team, which includes three newcomers; Gatis Smukulis, Eros Capecchi ad Oleg Zemlyakov, got to know each other better during a ‘friendly’ competition on the go-kart track that saw Vincenzo Nibali take the win.
After an afternoon on the bike on Thursday, the riders underwent medical tests and team clothing fittings, but they were able to have some fun during the evening on a local go-karting track. It was back to business-as-usual on Friday where they attended a press conference before going to an annual team dinner party in the evening.
The event in Tuscany was fairly short as the riders and staff will leave for Calpe, Spain, on Saturday where they will stay until their trip to Kazakhstan for an official team press day on December 12.
View the gallery of photos from the Astana’s team go-karting escapade.
