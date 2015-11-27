Nibali wins Astana team race around the go-kart track - Gallery

Image 1 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 20 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 20 Astana's Fabio Aru and Alessandro Vanotti (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 20 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 20 Diego Rosa (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 20 Alexander Vinokourov (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 20 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 20 Astana's Fabio Aru and Alessandro Vanotti (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 20 Lieuwe Westa (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 20 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) leads the way (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 20 Fabi oAru (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 20 Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali shake hands (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 20 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 20 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 20 Astana go-karting at team camp in Tuscany (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Astana riders and staff convened for their first training camp in Tuscany, Italy. The team, which includes three newcomers; Gatis Smukulis, Eros Capecchi ad Oleg Zemlyakov, got to know each other better during a ‘friendly’ competition on the go-kart track that saw Vincenzo Nibali take the win.

After an afternoon on the bike on Thursday, the riders underwent medical tests and team clothing fittings, but they were able to have some fun during the evening on a local go-karting track. It was back to business-as-usual on Friday where they attended a press conference before going to an annual team dinner party in the evening.

The event in Tuscany was fairly short as the riders and staff will leave for Calpe, Spain, on Saturday where they will stay until their trip to Kazakhstan for an official team press day on December 12.

View the gallery of photos from the Astana’s team go-karting escapade.