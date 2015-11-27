Trending

Nibali wins Astana team race around the go-kart track - Gallery

Riders and staff enjoy friendly competition at team camp in Tuscany

Image 1 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 20

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 20

Astana's Fabio Aru and Alessandro Vanotti

Astana's Fabio Aru and Alessandro Vanotti
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 20

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 20

Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 20

Alexander Vinokourov

Alexander Vinokourov
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 20

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 20

Valerio Agnoli (Astana)

Valerio Agnoli (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 20

Astana's Fabio Aru and Alessandro Vanotti

Astana's Fabio Aru and Alessandro Vanotti
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 20

Lieuwe Westa (Astana)

Lieuwe Westa (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 20

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) leads the way

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) leads the way
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 20

Fabi oAru (Astana)

Fabi oAru (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 20

Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali shake hands

Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali shake hands
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 20

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 20

Lars Boom (Astana)

Lars Boom (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 20

Astana go-karting at team camp in Tuscany

Astana go-karting at team camp in Tuscany
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Astana riders and staff convened for their first training camp in Tuscany, Italy. The team, which includes three newcomers; Gatis Smukulis, Eros Capecchi ad Oleg Zemlyakov, got to know each other better during a ‘friendly’ competition on the go-kart track that saw Vincenzo Nibali take the win.

Related Articles

Astana: 2015 Report card

Licence Commission proceedings against Astana closed

Mixed messages from Astana over Nibali's 2016 goals

After an afternoon on the bike on Thursday, the riders underwent medical tests and team clothing fittings, but they were able to have some fun during the evening on a local go-karting track. It was back to business-as-usual on Friday where they attended a press conference before going to an annual team dinner party in the evening.

The event in Tuscany was fairly short as the riders and staff will leave for Calpe, Spain, on Saturday where they will stay until their trip to Kazakhstan for an official team press day on December 12.

View the gallery of photos from the Astana’s team go-karting escapade.