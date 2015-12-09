IAM Cycling unveil new kit for 2016

The 2016 IAM Cycling kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot)

The IAM Cycling team have unveiled their new kit for the 2016 season, which sees a colour change from a navy jersey to a predominantly white one.

The 2015 jersey was navy with a white and red band across the chest forming a Swiss flag. That three-way colour scheme has been maintained, but the jersey is now white, with red and navy across the chest. The IAM logo is written in white on the navy strip, while those of other sponsors Au Club Alpin, Scott, Cuore, and the UCI WorldTour sit in a line just higher up. The collar is red, with IAM written in white on either side. As for the shorts, they are still navy but there is no red strip at the bottom.