What's coming on Cyclingnews this July

The importance of July within the cycling calendar needs little explanation. It means the peloton powering through fields of yellow sunflowers, the world’s best navigating some of the most testing alpine summits, and the fastmen storming over the cobbles of the Champs-Élysées as the sun sets on another edition of the world’s largest annual sporting event.

Yep, that’s right, the Tour de France is here.

Of course, that’s not the only major event taking place in the world of cycling, nor on Cyclingnews this month, but we’ll be bringing you unrivalled coverage of the three-week race from the ground in France alongside a plethora of top-quality journalism.

Cyclingnews' Grand Tour triple header

Our Head of News, Stephen Farrand and News Writer James Moultrie will tackle the opening half of Le Tour, starting on Saturday, July 5th, delivering daily insight and analysis on all the key storylines as the sprinters do battle for the first yellow jersey and as the GC battle kicks off with some testing finishes in the opening week. They’ve already covered Ineos Grenadiers’ latest backroom changes as TotalEnergies joins as a sponsor and Dave Brailsford returns to the fold.

They’ll be joined for the Grand Départ by me, Pete Trifunovic and Senior Tech Writer Will Jones to soak up the atmosphere for Cyclingnews' social channels, reporting on all the newly released tech and sharing exclusive insight with our subscribers via the daily Tour de France Musette newsletter. Subscribe and unlock access to the Musette here.

Assistant Features Editor Matilda Price and Senior Staff Writer Alasdair Fotheringham will then take up the baton for the mountainous second half of the race and an exciting, new-look final stage into Paris.

You can expect a comprehensive tech gallery, analysis of all the decisive attacks and moments, and in-depth previews of all the stages, plus a team-by-team guide, pro columnists, and journalism from our global team who will cover the racing around the clock.

If that's not enough Tour de France content, though, then there's even more on Cyclingnews with a whole raft of features published this week in the build-up to the Grand Tour getting underway.

Yet, July is not just about the men's Tour, with not one but two of the major, if not the biggest, women's races on the calendar. The women's Giro d'Italia kicks off on Sunday, July 6th, and we'll ensure you don't miss a moment of the longstanding stage race.

We'll have race reports, analysis, key stage previews, and more as the likes of Anna van der Breggen and Elisa Longo Borghini vie for the maglia rosa.

Plus, there are in-depth pre-race features, with some already live, to sink your teeth into and a race guide including the startlist, stage profiles, and more.

Then, just as the men's Tour de France draws to a close, the Tour de France Femmes kicks off on July 26 with nine stages in and around l'Hexagone.

Australian Editor Simone Giuliani and Senior News Writer Dani Ostanek will be on the ground from start to finish, bringing you all the latest news, race analysis, and insider insight into perhaps the most hotly anticipated women's Tour yet.

We'll have a standalone countdown in the lead-up to the Grand Départ, with features from some of the most insightful journalists within women's pro cycling, plus a detailed breakdown of each team and their Grand Tour goals.

Our mega helmet test returns

It really is a month jam-packed full of cycling, and we're busy with projects of our own too. We'll bring you a new and improved version of our Cyclingnews Labs helmets test assessing even more of the road helmets on the market, with a major addition making our results even more reliable. You can read last year's test here.

If you're keen to hear more about our comprehensive testing, then a Cyclingnews subscription is the way to go. It's one of several premium articles we'll be publishing this month, including a look at how fast the Tour de France actually is and the demands on junior riders to step up to WorldTour training regimes.

From wind tunnel testing aero socks to hearing firsthand accounts of key winners of the women's Giro d'Italia, our ever-expanding premium archive is certainly worth becoming a part of the Cyclingnews community.

As the biggest races of the season get underway, a subscription unlocks unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. Whether it's racing, tech, or both that you love, you'll never miss a moment or storyline.

Add in expert tech reviews and buyers' guides, in-depth features from the men's and women's WorldTours alongside live race reports, and you're truly spoilt for choice. Join today for just £1/$1/€1 in your first month!