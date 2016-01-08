Richie Porte's BMC TM01 Timemachine - Gallery

Image 1 of 25 Richie Porte’s BMC TM01 Timemachine (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 25 Richie Porte’s BMC TM01 Timemachine (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 25 A red SRM headunit for Porte (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 25 The cockpit (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 25 Shimano Dura Ace cranks and pedals for Porte (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 25 A full disc rear wheel for Porte (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 25 Porte has his saddle as far back as it goes (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 25 Looking down the top tube of Porte's bike (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 25 Integrated front brake for Porte (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 25 Shimano Dura Ace Di2 rear derailleur (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 25 A fizik saddle for Porte (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 25 No guessing who this bike belong to (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 25 The red and black theme is continued with the fizik saddle (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 14 of 25 Porte opts for an Ultegra rear sprocket (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 15 of 25 Richie Porte’s BMC TM01 Timemachine (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 16 of 25 A full disc wheel for Porte (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 17 of 25 A close look at the rear derailleur (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 18 of 25 A clean looking set up for Porte (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 19 of 25 A 54-42 selection for Porte (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 20 of 25 Dura Ace Di2 front derailleur for Porte (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 21 of 25 Shimano Dura Ace pedals (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 22 of 25 Locking down at Porte's cockpit (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 23 of 25 There's plenty of room for saddle adjustment (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 24 of 25 Continental tyres for Porte and BMC (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 25 of 25 UCI approved (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Richie Porte started his BMC career with the silver medal at the Australian national time trial championships on Thursday aboard his BMC TM01 Timemachine. Porte previously rode a Pinarello with Team Sky and has spent several hours in the wind tunnel on his new time trial bike as well as adjusting his position to ensure he is producing as much power as possible while remaining aerodynamic.

Shimano takes care of wheels, pedals and the drive chain in Porte’s bike while a 3T cockpit is finished off with a SRM power meter head unit. A fizik saddle keeps Porte seated while on the bike with an anti-slip strip ensuring he doesn’t slide around while putting the power down.

With Porte running Shimano Dura Ace Di2 shifters, the cables are routed internally through the frame to give the bike a clean look, aided by the front brake which is integrated into the fork. The rear brake is hidden just behind the bottom bracket.

