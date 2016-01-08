Richie Porte's BMC TM01 Timemachine - Gallery
Bike of Australian time trial silver medallist
Richie Porte started his BMC career with the silver medal at the Australian national time trial championships on Thursday aboard his BMC TM01 Timemachine. Porte previously rode a Pinarello with Team Sky and has spent several hours in the wind tunnel on his new time trial bike as well as adjusting his position to ensure he is producing as much power as possible while remaining aerodynamic.
Shimano takes care of wheels, pedals and the drive chain in Porte’s bike while a 3T cockpit is finished off with a SRM power meter head unit. A fizik saddle keeps Porte seated while on the bike with an anti-slip strip ensuring he doesn’t slide around while putting the power down.
With Porte running Shimano Dura Ace Di2 shifters, the cables are routed internally through the frame to give the bike a clean look, aided by the front brake which is integrated into the fork. The rear brake is hidden just behind the bottom bracket.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Porte's BMC TM01 Timemachine.
