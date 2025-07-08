'My legs just didn't want to continue anymore' – Mathieu van der Poel fades in Tour de France sprint under Pogačar's pressure but keeps yellow

Dutchman gracious in defeat to 'stronger' World Champion in Rouen, expects time trial in Caen to be final day in maillot jaune

ROUEN, FRANCE - JULY 08: Second place winner Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck - Yellow leader jersey react after during the 112th Tour de France, Stage 4 a 174.2km stage from Amiens Metropole to Rouen / #UCIWT / on July 08, 2025 in Rouen, France. (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat - Pool/Getty Images)
Second on the stage, Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck was able to retain the yellow leader's jersey after the head-to-head sprint with Tadej Pogačar (Image credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat - Pool/Getty Images)

Very few, if any, riders are able to challenge Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) on a finish akin to the one which featured on stage 4 of the Tour de France, let alone drop him, with a puncheur's paradise into Rouen playing right into his strengths on paper.

However, one of them was present at the 2025 Tour – Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), and the World Champion put the Dutchman to the sword with a brutal assault of the closing steep hills and breathless sprint to the line to deny him a victory in the yellow jersey.

