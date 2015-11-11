Movistar reveals their 2016 colours

Image 1 of 8 Nairo Quintana shows his hashtag (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 2 of 8 The 2016 kit gets Alejandro Valverde's approval (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 3 of 8 Alejandro Valverde's Spanish champion's jersey (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 4 of 8 The rider's twitter handle and national flag feature on the jersey (Image credit: Rory Sutherland) Image 5 of 8 Nairo Quintana shows the UCI WorldTour logo on the shoulder of the 2016 jersey (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 6 of 8 The back of the 2016 Movistar jersey (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 7 of 8 Nairo Quintana shows of the Movistar team's 2016 colours (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 8 of 8 The Movistar team in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Movistar team has revealed their jersey design for 2016, with team leader Nairo Quintana showing off the blue and green racing clothing made by Scottish brand Endura in a series of Twitter photographs.

The Spanish team's colours remain largely unchanged, with the tilted green Movistar M logo filling the chest and back of the jersey and on the legs of the shorts. The M logo is even bigger than in 2016, virtually wrapping around Quintana's chest.

New touches include white armbands and a white pocket panel on the rear of the jersey. Other sponsors on the jersey include Endura and bike sponsor Canyon. Telefonica –the global telecommunications company which owns the Movistar brand has a smaller logo on the arms and shorts.

The team has proudly placed the new UCI WorldTour logo on the shoulder of the jersey, after again winning the team and individual WorldTour rankings in 2015. Each riders name and national flag is visible below the rear collar of the jersey.

The Movistar team is currently holding its first get together near tis base in Pamplona as it prepares for the 2016 season. Riders are undergoing testing and final race calendars are being decided. The team will hold a media day on Friday.

Quintana will again lead Movistar in 2016 and is expected to target the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana. He will be back by Alejandro Valverde, Britain's Alex Dowsett, Giovanni Visconti, Jose Joaquin Rojas, Italian time trial expert Adriano Malori, Australia's Rory Sutherland and Ion and Gorka Izagirre. New signings include Carlos Betancur, Dani Moreno and Nelson Oliviera.