Movistar reveals their 2016 colours
Nairo Quintana shows off revamped jersey
The Movistar team has revealed their jersey design for 2016, with team leader Nairo Quintana showing off the blue and green racing clothing made by Scottish brand Endura in a series of Twitter photographs.
The Spanish team's colours remain largely unchanged, with the tilted green Movistar M logo filling the chest and back of the jersey and on the legs of the shorts. The M logo is even bigger than in 2016, virtually wrapping around Quintana's chest.
New touches include white armbands and a white pocket panel on the rear of the jersey. Other sponsors on the jersey include Endura and bike sponsor Canyon. Telefonica –the global telecommunications company which owns the Movistar brand has a smaller logo on the arms and shorts.
The team has proudly placed the new UCI WorldTour logo on the shoulder of the jersey, after again winning the team and individual WorldTour rankings in 2015. Each riders name and national flag is visible below the rear collar of the jersey.
The Movistar team is currently holding its first get together near tis base in Pamplona as it prepares for the 2016 season. Riders are undergoing testing and final race calendars are being decided. The team will hold a media day on Friday.
Quintana will again lead Movistar in 2016 and is expected to target the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana. He will be back by Alejandro Valverde, Britain's Alex Dowsett, Giovanni Visconti, Jose Joaquin Rojas, Italian time trial expert Adriano Malori, Australia's Rory Sutherland and Ion and Gorka Izagirre. New signings include Carlos Betancur, Dani Moreno and Nelson Oliviera.
