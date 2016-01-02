Contador and Sagan show off 2016 Tinkoff kit - Gallery

Trending

Contador and Sagan show off 2016 Tinkoff kit

Sagan photographed in 2016 version of world champion's kit

Image 1 of 34

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 34

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 34

Peter Sagan in his 2016 world champion's kit

Peter Sagan in his 2016 world champion's kit
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 4 of 34

Jay McCarthy

Jay McCarthy
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 5 of 34

Ivan Rovny

Ivan Rovny
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 6 of 34

Adam Blythe

Adam Blythe
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 7 of 34

Jesper Hansen

Jesper Hansen
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 8 of 34

Maciej Bodnar

Maciej Bodnar
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 9 of 34

Michael Gogl

Michael Gogl
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 10 of 34

Michael Kolar

Michael Kolar
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 11 of 34

Nikolay Trusov

Nikolay Trusov
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 12 of 34

Pavel Brutt

Pavel Brutt
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 13 of 34

Oscar Gatto

Oscar Gatto
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 14 of 34

Pawel Poljanski

Pawel Poljanski
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 15 of 34

Robert Kiserlovski

Robert Kiserlovski
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 16 of 34

Sergio Paulinho

Sergio Paulinho
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 17 of 34

Evgeny Petrov

Evgeny Petrov
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 18 of 34

Peter Sagan in his 2016 world champion's kit

Peter Sagan in his 2016 world champion's kit
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 19 of 34

Peter Sagan in his 2016 world champion's kit

Peter Sagan in his 2016 world champion's kit
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 20 of 34

Peter Sagan in his 2016 world champion's kit

Peter Sagan in his 2016 world champion's kit
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 21 of 34

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 34

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 34

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 34

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff)

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 34

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff)

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 34

Juraj Sagan (Tinkoff)

Juraj Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 34

Yury Trofimov

Yury Trofimov
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 34

Matteo Tossato (Tinkoff)

Matteo Tossato (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 34

Michael Valgren (Tinkoff)

Michael Valgren (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 34

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 34

Daniele Bennatti (Tinkoff)

Daniele Bennatti (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 34

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff)

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 34

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 34

Yury Trofimov (Tinkoff)

Yury Trofimov (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

With Saxo Bank dropping out as a sponsor, the Tinkoff-Saxo team of 2015 have become Tinkoff for 2016, and the change is reflected in the kit, which is displayed by the riders in the gallery above.

The name of title sponsor Tinkoff Bank takes a more prominent position on the jersey, with its crest now centre stage front and back, while there is a subtle evolution of the yellow-and-blue colour scheme. The most marked color change takes place on the shorts, where gray-blue becomes predominant and yellow is present in the form of a stripe at the bottom of the thigh.

Following the official launch of the team's kit for next season earlier this month, a number of the riders have been photographed modelling the new gear. Peter Sagan, can be seen wearing the newly updated version of his world champion's kit for the 2016 season, while Alberto Contador and Rafal Majka wear the standard issue kit. 

New signings Adam Blythe, Yuri Trofimov, Michael Gogl, and Erik Baska, are also pictured in their new colours, having had to wait until their old contracts expired on December 31 before donning their new kit. 

Flick through the gallery to see the full Tinkoff 2016 roster in the new kit.