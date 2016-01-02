Contador and Sagan show off 2016 Tinkoff kit - Gallery

The name of title sponsor Tinkoff Bank takes a more prominent position on the jersey, with its crest now centre stage front and back, while there is a subtle evolution of the yellow-and-blue colour scheme. The most marked color change takes place on the shorts, where gray-blue becomes predominant and yellow is present in the form of a stripe at the bottom of the thigh.
Following the official launch of the team's kit for next season earlier this month, a number of the riders have been photographed modelling the new gear. Peter Sagan, can be seen wearing the newly updated version of his world champion's kit for the 2016 season, while Alberto Contador and Rafal Majka wear the standard issue kit.
New signings Adam Blythe, Yuri Trofimov, Michael Gogl, and Erik Baska, are also pictured in their new colours, having had to wait until their old contracts expired on December 31 before donning their new kit.
Flick through the gallery to see the full Tinkoff 2016 roster in the new kit.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy