Giro d'Italia Women abandons: All of the riders who have left the 2025 race so far

The Giro d'Italia Women is on the second day of racing, and while all 153 riders finished the opening individual time trial, stage 2 saw two riders abandon the race in Aprica.

Riders abandon due to crashes, injuries or illness, and can also be taken out of the race by the organisation, either by finishing outside of the time limit, 'OTL', or even being disqualified due to a 'DNF', which means 'did not finish', a 'DNS', which means 'did not start', or 'DSQ', 'disqualified'.

Here is the list of the riders who have pulled out of this year's race so far, which we will keep updated throughout the eight-day race.

2025 Giro d'Italia Women abandons

Stage 1

None

Stage 2

Greta Marturano (UAE Team ADQ)

Chantelle McCarthy (Team Mendelspeck E-Work)

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our Giro d'Italia Women coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from one of the biggest women's stage races of the season. Find out more