Giro d'Italia Women abandons: All of the riders who have left the 2025 race so far
Two riders abandoned after the second stage in Aprica leaving 151 riders remaining in the eight-day race
The Giro d'Italia Women is on the second day of racing, and while all 153 riders finished the opening individual time trial, stage 2 saw two riders abandon the race in Aprica.
Riders abandon due to crashes, injuries or illness, and can also be taken out of the race by the organisation, either by finishing outside of the time limit, 'OTL', or even being disqualified due to a 'DNF', which means 'did not finish', a 'DNS', which means 'did not start', or 'DSQ', 'disqualified'.
Here is the list of the riders who have pulled out of this year's race so far, which we will keep updated throughout the eight-day race.
2025 Giro d'Italia Women abandons
Stage 1
- None
Stage 2
- Greta Marturano (UAE Team ADQ)
- Chantelle McCarthy (Team Mendelspeck E-Work)
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our Giro d'Italia Women coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from one of the biggest women's stage races of the season. Find out more
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.