Nibali, Aru and the rest of Astana Pro Team pull on 2016 kit - Gallery

New signings Capecchi and Smukulis pictured in sky blue for the first time

Image 1 of 34

Fabio Aru has some fun in front of the camera

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 34

Valerio Agnoli (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 34

Miguel Angel Lopez Vincenzo (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 34

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 34

Vincenzo Nibali strikes the peace sign

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 34

Davide Malacarne (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 34

Vincenzo Nibali poses in the 2016 Astana kit

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 34

Vincenzo Nibali poses in the 2016 Astana kit

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 34

Vincenzo Nibali poses in the 2016 Astana kit

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 34

Diego Rosa (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 34

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 34

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 34

New signing Gatis Smukulis

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 34

New signing Gatis Smukulis

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 34

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 34

Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 34

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 34

Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 34

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 34

Fabio Aru in the 2016 Astana kit

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 34

Fabio Aru has some fun in front of the camera

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 34

Fabio Aru has some fun in front of the camera

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 34

Lars Boom (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 34

New signing Eros Capecchi (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 34

New signing Eros Capecchi (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 34

Dario Cataldo (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 34

Laurens De Vreese (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 34

Daniil Dominykh (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 34

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 34

Andiry Grivko (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 34

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 34

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 34

Arman Kamyshev (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 34

Andrey Zeits (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru have had some fun in front of the camera, posing along with their Astana Pro Team teammates in their new kit for the 2016 season. 

The Kazakh team's kit is largely unchanged from the 2015 season, with sky blue the dominant colour and yellow on the collar of the jersey and the trim of the shorts. The biggest change is the addition of the logo for the Expo 2017, which is to be hosted in the city of Astana in Kazakhstan, on the front of the jersey. 

Nibali won the road race at the Italian national championships for a second straight year in 2015, and his jersey sees the colours of the Italian flag across and around the middle of his body. Fellow Grand Tour leader Aru, who won the Vuelta a España last year, was also on hand to model the kit and have some fun posing with the bike.

New signings Gatis Smukulis and Eros Capecchi were also able to pull on the light blue of Astana for the first time since making their switches from Katusha and Movistar respectively.

Have a flick through the gallery above to see the majority of the Astana roster wearing the new kit. 