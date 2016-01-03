Nibali, Aru and the rest of Astana Pro Team pull on 2016 kit - Gallery

The Kazakh team's kit is largely unchanged from the 2015 season, with sky blue the dominant colour and yellow on the collar of the jersey and the trim of the shorts. The biggest change is the addition of the logo for the Expo 2017, which is to be hosted in the city of Astana in Kazakhstan, on the front of the jersey.
Nibali won the road race at the Italian national championships for a second straight year in 2015, and his jersey sees the colours of the Italian flag across and around the middle of his body. Fellow Grand Tour leader Aru, who won the Vuelta a España last year, was also on hand to model the kit and have some fun posing with the bike.
New signings Gatis Smukulis and Eros Capecchi were also able to pull on the light blue of Astana for the first time since making their switches from Katusha and Movistar respectively.
Have a flick through the gallery above to see the majority of the Astana roster wearing the new kit.
