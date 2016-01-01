Louis Meintjes in Lampre-Merida jersey for the first time - Gallery
Italian roster shows off 2016 riders in new kit
The Lampre jersey has become one of the most recognisable in the peloton since their first involvement in cycling several decades ago and their fuchsia sleeves return once more in 2016 with new signing Louis Meintjes helping to lead the line.
The only Italian WorldTour team have seen a number of riders leave with a policy of signing talented youth now top of their agenda. Meintjes moves over from MTN and will be given the chance to lead in Grand Tours and week-long stage races. The team have also brought in Matej Mohoric (Cannondale Garmin) , Marko Kump (Adria Mobil), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) and three neo professionals Simone Petilli, Simone Consonni, and Edward Ravasi.
