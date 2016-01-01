Louis Meintjes in Lampre-Merida jersey for the first time - Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Louis Meintjes (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 18 Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 18 Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 18 Edward Ravasi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 18 Jan Polanc (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 18 Simone Petilli (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 18 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 18 Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 18 Matej Mohoric (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 18 Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 18 Rui Costa (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 18 Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 18 Kristijan Durasek (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 18 Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 18 Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 18 Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 18 Matteo Bono (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 18 Federico Zurlo (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Lampre jersey has become one of the most recognisable in the peloton since their first involvement in cycling several decades ago and their fuchsia sleeves return once more in 2016 with new signing Louis Meintjes helping to lead the line.

The only Italian WorldTour team have seen a number of riders leave with a policy of signing talented youth now top of their agenda. Meintjes moves over from MTN and will be given the chance to lead in Grand Tours and week-long stage races. The team have also brought in Matej Mohoric (Cannondale Garmin) , Marko Kump (Adria Mobil), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) and three neo professionals Simone Petilli, Simone Consonni, and Edward Ravasi.





