The Cyclingnews podcast: Exclusive interview with Michael Rogers

Image 1 of 5 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Michael Rogers is awarded his bronze medal for the 2004 Athens Olympics (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 3 of 5 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Michael Rogers clips in and starts to ride away from site of the crash (Image credit: Stirling Martin) Image 5 of 5 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)

In the latest Cyclingnews Podcast, we talk exclusively to veteran rider Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo).

The Australian, who turned professional with Mapei in 2001, is a three-time world time trial champion and has helped both Bradley Wiggins and Alberto Contador to Grand Tour success.

Cyclingnews sat down with Rogers at the Tinkoff-Saxo training camp in Croatia this week to talk about the highs and lows of his 15 seasons as a professional, including riding with Johan Museeuw, his first experience on the cobbles, crashing out of the Tour in 2007, and his relationship with Cycling Australia following his positive test for Clenbuterol in 2013.

Listen to the full interview below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast to make sure you get the latest episode as soon as it’s available.