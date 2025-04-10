What does a pro cyclist’s training plan look like?

We look at how off-season marathons, 28-hour weeks and keeping calm all form the new picture of WorldTour training plan - and include a sample training plan

COL DU TOURMALET FRANCE JULY 29 Elizabeth Deignan of The United Kingdom and Team Lidl Trek competes during the 2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 Stage 7 a 898km stage from Lannemezan to Col du Tourmalet 2116m UCIWWT on July 29 2023 in Col du Tourmalet France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Lizzie Deignan of Lidl-Trek on the ascent of the Col du Tourmalet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Becoming a pro cyclist is an elusive dream for many, and while Tadej Pogačar and Demi Vollering might make it look easy, it is a real science. 

WorldTour team coaches meticulously carve out training plans for the best riders in the world, with the goal of helping them reach the ultimate success. They have a huge responsibility to ensure that each rider is given the tools to perform to their highest possible standard, so how do they do it? 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Example pro cyclist training plan
MondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySundayTotal
4 hours with short efforts5 hours with HIIT1.5 hours of active recovery5 hours with HIIT6 hours at tempo7 hours endurance1.5 hours active recovery30 hours
Efforts shorter than 2 minsVo2 MaxRow 1 - Cell 2 Vo2 MaxBelow threshold trainingAerobic capacity workRow 1 - Cell 6 Row 1 - Cell 7
Emma Cole

Emma Cole is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who loves anything to do with adventure, sport and sustainability. Alongside writing about these passions for Cyclingnews, her work has also featured in Cycling Weekly, Outdoors Magic and Cyclist Magazine - where she previously held the role of Features Writer for over two years. Emma hosts her own podcast, The Passion Stories Podcast and has a first-class degree in French and Politics.

