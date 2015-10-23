Cannondale-Garmin riders show off mountain biking skills at camp - gallery

The riders of the Cannondale-Garmin team gathered in Aspen, Colorado this week for some off-season training and bonding. The riders saddled up for some off-road adventure in the Rocky Mountains and hit the trails on foot.
Though the weather was not perfect for their hike, the riders made the best of their time on the trail. The hike may have degenerated into a snowball fight, but it is unclear who started the hostilities.
Cannondale-Garmin has 10 new signings for 2016, adding Wouter Wippert (Drapac), Patrick Bevin (Avanti), Ryan Mullen (An Post-Chainreaction), Michael Woods (Optum), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-Quick Step), Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin), Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), and bringing Phil Gaimon back into the fold from Optum.
