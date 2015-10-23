Cannondale-Garmin riders show off mountain biking skills at camp - gallery

Image 1 of 28 A quick rest and a drink for the riders on the mountain bike ride (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 2 of 28 Shoe fitting at Cannondale-Garmin's Aspen gathering (Image credit: Cannondale | Jake Hamm) Image 3 of 28 The Cannondale Garmin riders during an off-season ride in Apsen (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 4 of 28 Alex Howes leads the way for his Cannondale Garmin teammates (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 5 of 28 Alex Howes leads the way for his Cannondale Garmin teammates (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 6 of 28 Cannondale Garmin at their first training camp (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 7 of 28 Cannondale Garmin at their first training camp (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 8 of 28 Cannondale Garmin at their first training camp (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 9 of 28 Riders swap the road for the scenic trails in Aspen (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 10 of 28 Cannondale Garmin enjoyed some off-road action during the training camp (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 11 of 28 The Cannondale Garmin riders together on team camp (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 12 of 28 Did Dan Martin and Ryder Hesjedal take all the furniture with them? (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 13 of 28 (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 14 of 28 The Cannondale Garmin riders during an off-season ride in Apsen (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 15 of 28 The trails in Aspen make for epic training rides (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 16 of 28 The Cannondale Garmin riders will be hoping for a bright future (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 17 of 28 The Cannondale Garmin riders enjoy some Aspen mountain biking (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 18 of 28 The Cannondale Garmin riders enjoy some Aspen mountain biking (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 19 of 28 Off-road in the off-season for the Cannondale Garmin team (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 20 of 28 The Cannondale Garmin riders (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 21 of 28 Shoe fitting at Cannondale-Garmin's Aspen gathering (Image credit: Cannondale | Jake Hamm) Image 22 of 28 Clothing awaits riders at Cannondale-Garmin's Aspen gathering (Image credit: Cannondale | Jake Hamm) Image 23 of 28 Cannondale-Garmin's Aspen gathering (Image credit: Cannondale | Jake Hamm) Image 24 of 28 Work reflected at Cannondale-Garmin's Aspen gathering (Image credit: Cannondale | Jake Hamm) Image 25 of 28 Tools of the trade (Image credit: Cannondale | Jake Hamm) Image 26 of 28 Mechanics work late at Cannondale-Garmin's Aspen gathering (Image credit: Cannondale | Jake Hamm) Image 27 of 28 Bikes await their riders at Cannondale-Garmin's Aspen gathering (Image credit: Cannondale | Jake Hamm) Image 28 of 28 Mechanics prepare bikes at Cannondale-Garmin's Aspen gathering (Image credit: Cannondale | Jake Hamm)

The riders of the Cannondale-Garmin team gathered in Aspen, Colorado this week for some off-season training and bonding. The riders saddled up for some off-road adventure in the Rocky Mountains and hit the trails on foot.

Though the weather was not perfect for their hike, the riders made the best of their time on the trail. The hike may have degenerated into a snowball fight, but it is unclear who started the hostilities.

Cannondale-Garmin has 10 new signings for 2016, adding Wouter Wippert (Drapac), Patrick Bevin (Avanti), Ryan Mullen (An Post-Chainreaction), Michael Woods (Optum), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-Quick Step), Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin), Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), and bringing Phil Gaimon back into the fold from Optum.