Dumoulin's road to Rio runs through the Giro d'Italia

Jack of all trades he may be, but for 2016, at least, Tom Dumoulin has designs only on being master of the time trial. Although the Dutchman revealed during Thursday’s Giant-Alpecin presentation in Berlin that he will ride the Giro d’Italia this May, he stressed that his season will be built around the time trial at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Carrying the red jersey into the final weekend of last year’s Vuelta a España confirmed the feeling of many that – despite his own protestations, that Dumoulin was a Grand Tour contender in waiting. Yet while he will line up at the Giro d’Italia seeking to wear the pink jersey on home roads in the opening time trial in Apeldoorn, he insisted he does not harbours of ambitions of carrying it all the way to Milan.





“I didn’t want to do all of the Ardennes Classics because I’ve focused three or four years on being good there and it never worked out. Maybe it’s not my time of year,” he admitted.



