AG2R La Mondiale head to the Alps for their first winter training camp - gallery

As the riders tentatively get their bikes out of the shed after their off-season holiday, the team training camps have begun in earnest.

AG2R La Mondiale has begun the first of two that they will hold over November and December. The French WorldTour team met up in the Vaujany Ski resort in Bourg d'Oisans, where they’ll stay until Friday.

All but Hugo Hule and new signing Jesse Sergent were present, including Romain Bardet, Jean Christophe Peraud and Alexis Vuillermoz.

On their first full day together, the team took part in some core exercise work before being let loose on the swimming pool and going on a hike in the mountains.

