Amazon Prime Day 2025 Live: All the best deals as soon as we unearth them

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live hub for Amazon Prime Day (or days, as it is now). The sale event kicks off today, running from Tuesday 8th July to Friday 11th July. The sale is for Prime members only, but you can just get a trial membership for four days and then bin it at the end if you so wish.
While we have a dedicated Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals hub with a collation of all the best finds, this page is where we will be putting the best deals as and when we find them, so stay tuned if you're after some bargains.
Rest assured, we will only post products that we think are actually decent, and with discounts that we think are actually noteworthy, and we won't be tied to Amazon either, as many other outlets will be having concurrent sales to try and compete.
Amazon Prime Day: The best USA deals
The Ridley Grifn is a bike we very much enjoyed here at Cyclingnews. Lively off road, and able to take modern, wide road tyres it can handle a huge variety of terrain in comfort.
Apple's flagship in-ear headphones with a really healthy discount. Brilliant noise cancellation, and a seamless integration within the greater Apple ecosystem makes them one of the best headphones out there.
If you're like me and are a cyclist who dabbles in the occasional run then the Forerunner 55 is probably the watch for you. Enough data to keep you satisfied, without paying over the odds for tonnes of functions you'll probably never need.
A very secure lock - at one time the most solid on the market - and while it can't shrug off angle grinders like some more modern locks it's portable, durable, and now at a very good price indeed.
One of these lives permanently on my gravel bike. It's a little bigger than your usual mini pump, but if you run a frame bag, or even use the included mount, it offers a much bigger capacity for swift inflations of larger volume tyres. It's also incredibly well made and will last you for years and years.
If I'm riding off road, or on the road in the wet, I always use bottles with a cover for the nozzle. It's an easy way to protect yourself from an upset stomach. These ones from CamelBak have are decent at full price but even better now.
Amazon Prime Day: The best UK deals
These are the latest, non-pro Airpods from Apple. If you don't want the rubbery end caps and noise cancellation then you can pick them up now for a little over a hundred pounds.
Or, for a little more, you can get them with added noise cancellation.
The Edge Explore is Garmin's dependable, entry level bike computer that features a colour screen for navigation and will handle showing you various metrics, but does away with many of the features of more expensive units to keep the price relatively affordable.
The Fenix 8 is Garmin's premier adventure watch, now with a sizeable chunk off. It'll have you covered for anything from running, cycling and swimming through to climbing, and health metrics. Plus it has a torch to kep you find your keys in the dark.
This Sold Secure Silver rated D-lock features a handy clip so you can turn it into your trouser pocket or into a belt, saving you from having to mount it to your bike.
The handy thing about the Insta360 X4 is that it films everything. It has a pair of 180º lenses to capture everything, so you don't need to worry about pointing it in the right direction; just turn it on, press record and worry about everything else when you get back home.
