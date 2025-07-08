Amazon Prime Day 2025 Live: All the best deals as soon as we unearth them

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live hub for Amazon Prime Day (or days, as it is now). The sale event kicks off today, running from Tuesday 8th July to Friday 11th July. The sale is for Prime members only, but you can just get a trial membership for four days and then bin it at the end if you so wish.

While we have a dedicated Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals hub with a collation of all the best finds, this page is where we will be putting the best deals as and when we find them, so stay tuned if you're after some bargains.

Rest assured, we will only post products that we think are actually decent, and with discounts that we think are actually noteworthy, and we won't be tied to Amazon either, as many other outlets will be having concurrent sales to try and compete.

Amazon Prime Day: The best USA deals

Save 40% Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Apple's flagship in-ear headphones with a really healthy discount. Brilliant noise cancellation, and a seamless integration within the greater Apple ecosystem makes them one of the best headphones out there.

Save 16% Garmin Forerunner 55 smartwatch: was $199.99 now $168 at Amazon If you're like me and are a cyclist who dabbles in the occasional run then the Forerunner 55 is probably the watch for you. Enough data to keep you satisfied, without paying over the odds for tonnes of functions you'll probably never need.

Save 30% Silca Tattico Mini Pump: was $70 now $49 at Jenson USA One of these lives permanently on my gravel bike. It's a little bigger than your usual mini pump, but if you run a frame bag, or even use the included mount, it offers a much bigger capacity for swift inflations of larger volume tyres. It's also incredibly well made and will last you for years and years.

Save $6.27 CamelBak Podium Dirt Series Water Bottle: was $15 now $8.73 at REI If I'm riding off road, or on the road in the wet, I always use bottles with a cover for the nozzle. It's an easy way to protect yourself from an upset stomach. These ones from CamelBak have are decent at full price but even better now.

Amazon Prime Day: The best UK deals

Save 12% Apple AirPods 4: was £129 now £113 at Amazon These are the latest, non-pro Airpods from Apple. If you don't want the rubbery end caps and noise cancellation then you can pick them up now for a little over a hundred pounds.

Save 22% Garmin Edge Explore 2: was £249.99 now £194.99 at Amazon The Edge Explore is Garmin's dependable, entry level bike computer that features a colour screen for navigation and will handle showing you various metrics, but does away with many of the features of more expensive units to keep the price relatively affordable.

Save 21% Garmin Fenix 8 smartwatch: was £869.99 now £686.99 at Amazon The Fenix 8 is Garmin's premier adventure watch, now with a sizeable chunk off. It'll have you covered for anything from running, cycling and swimming through to climbing, and health metrics. Plus it has a torch to kep you find your keys in the dark.