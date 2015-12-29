Trending

Van Garderen, Dennis and Phinney test TT machines in wind tunnel - Gallery

The San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel hosts BMC trio

Image 1 of 27

Tejay van Garderen at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Tejay van Garderen at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Tim De Fresco)
Image 2 of 27

Getting the rigs ready for the tests at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Getting the rigs ready for the tests at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Tim De Fresco)
Image 3 of 27

Tejay van Garderen at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Tejay van Garderen at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Tim De Fresco)
Image 4 of 27

Inside the tunnel.

Inside the tunnel.
(Image credit: Don Meyer)
Image 5 of 27

Working with Taylor Phinney on his position.

Working with Taylor Phinney on his position.
(Image credit: Don Meyer)
Image 6 of 27

Tejay van Garderen and Rohan Dennis wait for their tests.

Tejay van Garderen and Rohan Dennis wait for their tests.
(Image credit: Don Meyer)
Image 7 of 27

Watching the tests

Watching the tests
(Image credit: Don Meyer)
Image 8 of 27

More preparation for the test.

More preparation for the test.
(Image credit: Don Meyer)
Image 9 of 27

Studying the bike and position before the tests.

Studying the bike and position before the tests.
(Image credit: Don Meyer)
Image 10 of 27

Sunny San Diego hosted the BMC riders for the tests.

Sunny San Diego hosted the BMC riders for the tests.
(Image credit: Don Meyer)
Image 11 of 27

Rohan Dennis locked in the tunnel

Rohan Dennis locked in the tunnel
(Image credit: Don Meyer)
Image 12 of 27

The big fan.

The big fan.
(Image credit: Don Meyer)
Image 13 of 27

Tejay van Garderen at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Tejay van Garderen at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Tim De Fresco)
Image 14 of 27

Tejay van Garderen checkshis position at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Tejay van Garderen checkshis position at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Tim De Fresco)
Image 15 of 27

Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Tim De Fresco)
Image 16 of 27

Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Tim De Fresco)
Image 17 of 27

Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Tim De Fresco)
Image 18 of 27

Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Tim De Fresco)
Image 19 of 27

Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Tim De Fresco)
Image 20 of 27

Testing the windflow with Taylor Phinney

Testing the windflow with Taylor Phinney
(Image credit: Don Meyer)
Image 21 of 27

Taylor Phinney at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Taylor Phinney at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Tim De Fresco)
Image 22 of 27

Taylor Phinney at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Taylor Phinney at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Tim De Fresco)
Image 23 of 27

Taylor Phinney at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Taylor Phinney at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Tim De Fresco)
Image 24 of 27

Tejay van Garderen at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Tejay van Garderen at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Tim De Fresco)
Image 25 of 27

Setting up a bike for the tests

Setting up a bike for the tests
(Image credit: Mahting Putelis)
Image 26 of 27

Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Mahting Putelis)
Image 27 of 27

Taylor Phinney at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel

Taylor Phinney at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel
(Image credit: Mahting Putelis)

BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen, Taylor Phinney and Rohan Dennis visited the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel last month to fine tune their time trial positions while testing their bikes and the benefits of different clothing options.

Related Articles

Ochowicz: Having both Porte and van Garderen is a great problem to have

Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01 - Gallery

Dennis and Porte to lead BMC at Tour Down Under

Porte: BMC have given me the opportunity to challenge at the Tour de France

Van Garderen: Porte and I will make other teams nervous

Dennis: I want to make history at the Tour Down Under

Van Garderen extends with BMC

Van Garderen to return to racing in Spain this weekend

Phinney to start season at Tour du Haut Var-Matin

Van Garderen takes a new path to kick off 2016 in Spain and Italy

Working in collaboration with title sponsor, bike manufacturer BMC and Pearl Izumi, the trio of riders, staff and technicians worked on position analysis, tested prototype skinsuits and looked at the differences between traditional jersey and shorts combinations compared with speed jersey and shorts as well as race kits and traditional TT skinsuits.

The idea behind the collaboration was to increase rider comfort while gaining a few watts heading into the 2016 season.