Van Garderen, Dennis and Phinney test TT machines in wind tunnel - Gallery

Image 1 of 27 Tejay van Garderen at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Tim De Fresco) Image 2 of 27 Getting the rigs ready for the tests at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Tim De Fresco) Image 3 of 27 Tejay van Garderen at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Tim De Fresco) Image 4 of 27 Inside the tunnel. (Image credit: Don Meyer) Image 5 of 27 Working with Taylor Phinney on his position. (Image credit: Don Meyer) Image 6 of 27 Tejay van Garderen and Rohan Dennis wait for their tests. (Image credit: Don Meyer) Image 7 of 27 Watching the tests (Image credit: Don Meyer) Image 8 of 27 More preparation for the test. (Image credit: Don Meyer) Image 9 of 27 Studying the bike and position before the tests. (Image credit: Don Meyer) Image 10 of 27 Sunny San Diego hosted the BMC riders for the tests. (Image credit: Don Meyer) Image 11 of 27 Rohan Dennis locked in the tunnel (Image credit: Don Meyer) Image 12 of 27 The big fan. (Image credit: Don Meyer) Image 13 of 27 Tejay van Garderen at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Tim De Fresco) Image 14 of 27 Tejay van Garderen checkshis position at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Tim De Fresco) Image 15 of 27 Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Tim De Fresco) Image 16 of 27 Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Tim De Fresco) Image 17 of 27 Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Tim De Fresco) Image 18 of 27 Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Tim De Fresco) Image 19 of 27 Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Tim De Fresco) Image 20 of 27 Testing the windflow with Taylor Phinney (Image credit: Don Meyer) Image 21 of 27 Taylor Phinney at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Tim De Fresco) Image 22 of 27 Taylor Phinney at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Tim De Fresco) Image 23 of 27 Taylor Phinney at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Tim De Fresco) Image 24 of 27 Tejay van Garderen at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Tim De Fresco) Image 25 of 27 Setting up a bike for the tests (Image credit: Mahting Putelis) Image 26 of 27 Rohan Dennis waits his turn at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Mahting Putelis) Image 27 of 27 Taylor Phinney at the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Mahting Putelis)

BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen, Taylor Phinney and Rohan Dennis visited the San Diego Low Speed Wind Tunnel last month to fine tune their time trial positions while testing their bikes and the benefits of different clothing options.

Working in collaboration with title sponsor, bike manufacturer BMC and Pearl Izumi, the trio of riders, staff and technicians worked on position analysis, tested prototype skinsuits and looked at the differences between traditional jersey and shorts combinations compared with speed jersey and shorts as well as race kits and traditional TT skinsuits.

The idea behind the collaboration was to increase rider comfort while gaining a few watts heading into the 2016 season.