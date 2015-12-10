IAM Cycling team presentation - gallery
New white kit on show in Crans Montana
The 2016 season will be IAM Cycling's second year in the WorldTour ranks and the Swiss team is busy preparing for the year ahead. The team held a press conference in Crans Montana, presenting its new neo-classic kit, with the riders to enjoy several day's of off'-bike bonding before heading to Mallorca for a training camp on December 18. The team will makes it 2016 debut at the Tour Down Under on January 19 with a a second training camp in Mallorca taking place simultaneously.
In 2016 IAM CEO and team owner Michel Thétaz wants more from the team and outlined his ambitions during the presentation.
"The 2015 season is done and dusted. Our team performed strongly and is well established," Thétaz said of this season in which the team enjoyed stage wins at the Tour of Oman, Baloise Belgium Tour, Tour of Austria and Tour de Pologne along with one-day wins and three national titles. "The goal now is to win more races than we did in 2015 (15 total) by using the strengths of the team.
"I have asked our sports leadership to target the Tour de Romandie, the Tour de Suisse, and the Swiss road championships in Martigny, and of course the Tour de France. These will be our major objectives for the year, and our recruiting of riders has been targeted accordingly. The Australian Leigh Howard, the Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen, the Belgian Oliver Naesen and the Swiss Oliver Zaugg have been called up to reinforce the team and to be at the service of our leaders."
Sport director Rik Verbrugghe reiterated Thétaz's message, adding that he is looking to the sprinter's to up the win count.
"We have to be among the leaders in the World Tour races if we want to improve from our last place among the 17 teams, and to meet the objectives of our sponsor. There will be other races on the calendar where we will play a more opportunistic role," Verbrugghe said. "With the goal to be even more visible on the center stage, and of course win more races, we have strengthened our sprint train intended to support Matteo Pelucchi."
