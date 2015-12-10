IAM Cycling team presentation - gallery

Image 1 of 28 Michel Thétaz shows off the new 2016 IAM Cycling team kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 2 of 28 Names on the back of the jerseys continue for 2016 (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 3 of 28 Jérôme Coppel in the new kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 4 of 28 Stefan Denifl models the new kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 5 of 28 Mathias Frank with Michel Thétaz (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 6 of 28 Michel Thétaz and the 2016 IAM Cycling team at the presentation (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 7 of 28 The 2016 IAM Cycling kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 8 of 28 Simon Pellaud (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 9 of 28 Blue knicks are matched with the predominately white jersey (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 10 of 28 Michel Thétaz addresses the team in Crans Montana (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 11 of 28 Michel Thétaz presents the IAM Cycling jersey for 2016 (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 12 of 28 Jarlinson Pantano has Pais on the back of his jersey for 2016 (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 13 of 28 IAM CEO and team owner Michel Thétaz with Rik Verbrugghe (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 14 of 28 Simon Pellaud models the new kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 15 of 28 Jérôme Coppel (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 16 of 28 Jarlinson Pantano (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 17 of 28 Michel Thétaz at the team presentation (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 18 of 28 Vicente Reynes Mimo models the new kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 19 of 28 Lawrence Warbasse in the kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 20 of 28 Jonathan Fumeaux models the kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 21 of 28 Jarlinson Pantano models the kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 22 of 28 Vicente Reynes Mimo in the kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 23 of 28 Jonathan Fumeaux (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 24 of 28 Michel Thétaz holds up the new IAM Cycling kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 25 of 28 Lawrence Warbasse in the new kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 26 of 28 Michel Thétaz and Sondre Holst Enger break la marmite de l’Escalade, or chocolate pot of Escalade, which celebrates a famous Swiss victory against Charles Emmanuel I, Duke of Savoy in 1602. (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 27 of 28 Jonathan Fumeaux (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 28 of 28 Simon Pellaud (Image credit: IAM / Merot)

The 2016 season will be IAM Cycling's second year in the WorldTour ranks and the Swiss team is busy preparing for the year ahead. The team held a press conference in Crans Montana, presenting its new neo-classic kit, with the riders to enjoy several day's of off'-bike bonding before heading to Mallorca for a training camp on December 18. The team will makes it 2016 debut at the Tour Down Under on January 19 with a a second training camp in Mallorca taking place simultaneously.

In 2016 IAM CEO and team owner Michel Thétaz wants more from the team and outlined his ambitions during the presentation.

"The 2015 season is done and dusted. Our team performed strongly and is well established," Thétaz said of this season in which the team enjoyed stage wins at the Tour of Oman, Baloise Belgium Tour, Tour of Austria and Tour de Pologne along with one-day wins and three national titles. "The goal now is to win more races than we did in 2015 (15 total) by using the strengths of the team.

"I have asked our sports leadership to target the Tour de Romandie, the Tour de Suisse, and the Swiss road championships in Martigny, and of course the Tour de France. These will be our major objectives for the year, and our recruiting of riders has been targeted accordingly. The Australian Leigh Howard, the Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen, the Belgian Oliver Naesen and the Swiss Oliver Zaugg have been called up to reinforce the team and to be at the service of our leaders."

Sport director Rik Verbrugghe reiterated Thétaz's message, adding that he is looking to the sprinter's to up the win count.

"We have to be among the leaders in the World Tour races if we want to improve from our last place among the 17 teams, and to meet the objectives of our sponsor. There will be other races on the calendar where we will play a more opportunistic role," Verbrugghe said. "With the goal to be even more visible on the center stage, and of course win more races, we have strengthened our sprint train intended to support Matteo Pelucchi."

