Tour de France special kit round-up – from Peugeot-inspired jerseys to a tribute to Les Bleus

Groupama-FDJ are among the teams racing in a new kit at the 2025 Tour de France

Being the biggest and most-watched bike race in the world, the Tour de France is a chance for teams and brands to pull out all the stops, with special-edition jerseys, cool paint jobs, and new equipment.

One of the most popular – and sometimes confusing for the viewers – special initiatives for the Tour is a change-out jersey. Every year, more and more teams are bringing out special edition jerseys for the Tour, and 2025 is no different, with almost half the peloton set to be wearing a new jersey for the next three weeks.

Some of these change-outs are mandated – for example, Visma-Lease a Bike's yellow jersey clashes too much with the leader's jersey – and some are borne of practicality, like the black-kitted teams who don't want to suffer in the sun all July, or new sponsorship deals.

However, many teams also just do it for one very simple reason: to look cool in the biggest event of the year.

With the start of the Tour just two days away, most squads have now unveiled their change-out kits, so we've rounded them all up here for you to peruse and get used to before the riders get going on Saturday.

Plus, scroll down for some of our favourite switch-out bike designs and special paint jobs on show in the peloton, and check out our round-up of all the new national champions' jerseys debuting at the Tour.

Groupama-FDJ

A post shared by Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@equipegroupamafdj)

Ineos Grenadiers

This isn't a change-out kit, but Ineos' new regular jersey, which will debut at the Tour and be on show for the rest of the year.

A post shared by INEOS Grenadiers (@ineosgrenadiers)

Israel-Premier Tech

A post shared by Israel – Premier Tech (@israelpremiertech)

Lotto

A post shared by Lotto Cycling Team (@lotto.cyclingteam)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

A post shared by Red Bull Bike (@redbullbike)

TotalEnergies

A post shared by Team TotalEnergies (@teamtotalenergies)

Tudor Pro Cycling

Like Ineos, this isn't just a Tour kit, but will be Tudor's regular kit going forward after they welcomed a new sponsor on board ahead of the Tour.

A post shared by Tudor Pro Cycling Team (@tudorprocycling)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

A post shared by PISSEI (@pissei)

Just don't look out for model Tim Wellens in this UAE kit – he'll be in the Belgian national champion's jersey after winning the title on Sunday.

Visma-Lease a Bike

A post shared by Team Visma | Lease a Bike (@teamvisma_leaseabike)

Special bikes

Cofidis' Dream Build Look

A post shared by Campagnolo Official (@campagnolosrl)

Groupama-FDJ's Wilier Filante SLR

A post shared by Wilier Triestina (@wiliertriestina)

Lidl-Trek's Project One Madone SLR

A post shared by Lidl-Trek (@lidltrek)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's S-Works Tarmac SL8

A post shared by Specialized Bicycle Components (@iamspecialized)

