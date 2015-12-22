Boels Dolmans unite for first of three training camps in Spain

Image 1 of 7 Boels Dolmans ladies get ready for a training ride in Spain (bikes and clothing are 2015 team issued) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 2 of 7 Boels Dolmans 2015 Specialized S-Works Amira. The team will receive their new 2016 team issued bikes in January. (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 3 of 7 Lizzie Armitstead's world champion S-Works Amira that Specialized presented to her in London in October. (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 4 of 7 Boels Dolmans meets for the first of three camps in Spain (bikes and clothing are 2015 Boels Dolmans team issued) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 5 of 7 Boels Dolmans riders training in sunny Spain (bikes and clothing are 2015 Boels Dolmans team issued) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 6 of 7 Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) does some training on the track (bikes and clothing are 2015 Boels Dolmans team issued) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 7 of 7 Boels Dolmans unite at first of three training camps in Spain (Image credit: Irmo Keizer)

Boels Dolmans have embarked on their first official team training camp ahead of the new season held from December 11-19 in Calpe, Spain. According to the team's manager, Danny Stam, the first of three training camps has allowed him to determine his riders' overall form after their off-season and to set objectives for the new year.

The team, which includes the new world champion Lizzie Armitstead, will reunite three times in Calpe, and each camp will have slightly different objectives. But first things first, and before the team gets to any real training, they need to iron out their new season objectives.

"It's always good to have an early camp and see how everybody has come out of the winter," Stam told Cyclingnews. "At this camp, we do some specific planning for the coming season and testing on the track."

Armitstead is participating in the team camp along with Ellen van Dijk, Chantal Blaak, Christine Majerus, Amalie Dideriksen, Demi de Jong, Kasia Pawlowskia and Romy Kasper. Riders who could not make it to the first team camp include Nikki Harris, who is competing in a full cyclo-cross season, and North American riders Evelyn Stevens, Karol-Ann Canuel and Megan Guarnier.

The riders are understandably wearing their 2015 team kits and riding their 2015 team issued Specialized S-Works Amira bikes, but the new 2016 clothing and equipment will be distributed to the riders at the end of January.

The team will reunite for their second team training camp held from January 21-29, and for their third camp from February 12-19, both in Calpe, Spain.

The new 2016 Boels Dolmans team kit and bikes will be revealed in the Netherlands at the end of January.