Team Katusha training camp - gallery
Russian WorldTour team show off new SRAM equipped Canyon bikes
Wednesday was day one of Team Katusha's first training camp in preparation of the 2016 season in Calpe, Spain with new recruits Jurgen van den Broeck and Rein Taaramäe joining up with the Russian squad alongside the likes of Joaquim 'Purito' Rodríguez.
From 2016 the team will have a new logo and re-designed jersey as it adopts an international identity. The changes continue for next season with the team moving to SRAM components, Zipp Wheels and Quarq Powermeters from next season. The training camp provides the riders with the first opportunity to try out the new e-Tap shifting system from SRAM, who also sponsor WorldTour team Ag2r-La Mondiale, although it appeared the riders were more puzzled by the powermeters with Jacopo Guarnieri and Ilnur Zakarin spotted looking over the new units.
The team will once again be riding Canyon bicycles in 2016 with two-tone red frames likely to be the team issue with the company's name written in white.
Have a flick or look through the gallery above for day one of the Katusha training camp to see the team getting ready for a ride in Calpe.
