Team Katusha training camp - gallery

Image 1 of 17 Jacopo Guarnieri checking his new Quarq powermeter in the hotel lobby (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 2 of 17 José Azevedo is all smiles before the ride (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 3 of 17 Angel Vicioso and Jhonatan Restrepo ready to roll (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 4 of 17 Astana's Luis León Sánchez dropped by to say 'hola' (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 5 of 17 Ilnur Zakarin checks his Quarq powermeter (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 6 of 17 Jurgen Van den Broeck joins Katusha from Lotto Soudal (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 7 of 17 Team Director Torsten Schmidt talks to team before the ride (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 8 of 17 Quarq powermeters for Katusha in 2016 (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 9 of 17 Katusha will be using SRAM e-Tap from 2016 (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 10 of 17 Katusha will also be rolling on Zipp Wheels from next season (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 11 of 17 Nutritionist Rob Child and trainer Stein Ørn are part of the Katusha team staff (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 12 of 17 No smile from Viatcheslav Kuznetsov (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 13 of 17 A few Katusha riders feeling the cold are all rugged up (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 14 of 17 A final minute conversation before starting the ride (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 15 of 17 Last minute phone check for Nils Politt before the team ride (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 16 of 17 Simon Špilak remains with the team in 2016 (Image credit: ©Team Katusha) Image 17 of 17 New recruits Michael Mørkøv and Rein Taaramäe check over their Canyon bikes (Image credit: ©Team Katusha)

Wednesday was day one of Team Katusha's first training camp in preparation of the 2016 season in Calpe, Spain with new recruits Jurgen van den Broeck and Rein Taaramäe joining up with the Russian squad alongside the likes of Joaquim 'Purito' Rodríguez.

From 2016 the team will have a new logo and re-designed jersey as it adopts an international identity. The changes continue for next season with the team moving to SRAM components, Zipp Wheels and Quarq Powermeters from next season. The training camp provides the riders with the first opportunity to try out the new e-Tap shifting system from SRAM, who also sponsor WorldTour team Ag2r-La Mondiale, although it appeared the riders were more puzzled by the powermeters with Jacopo Guarnieri and Ilnur Zakarin spotted looking over the new units.

The team will once again be riding Canyon bicycles in 2016 with two-tone red frames likely to be the team issue with the company's name written in white.

Have a flick or look through the gallery above for day one of the Katusha training camp to see the team getting ready for a ride in Calpe.