AG2R La Mondiale train in Spain - gallery

Image 1 of 36 The riders await their training ride (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 2 of 36 A close up of Jesse Sergent (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 3 of 36 Christophe Riblon sits in the group (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 4 of 36 Jean Christophe Peraud smiles for the camera (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 5 of 36 We wonder if he's enjoying the weather (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 6 of 36 A quick change into wet-weather kit for Jean Christophe Peraud (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 7 of 36 Domenico Pozzovivo leads the way (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 8 of 36 A quick mid-session snack fresh from the tree (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 9 of 36 Christophe Riblon sits behind the team car (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 10 of 36 A short break on the side of the road (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 11 of 36 A close up of Domenico Pozzovivo (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 12 of 36 Alexis Vuillermoz pulls some Voeckler worther faces during his ride (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 13 of 36 Romain Barfet appears to be listening to music during his climb (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 14 of 36 Jean Christophe Peraud focuses on the road ahead (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 15 of 36 Domenico Pozzovivo goes for a lone effort (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 16 of 36 Belgian's Johan Vansummeren and Jan Bakelants (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 17 of 36 The team riders through the Spanish countryside (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 18 of 36 Jesse Sergent talks to the DSs in the car (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 19 of 36 The team emerges over the crest of a small hill (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 20 of 36 Jesse Sergent with his new teammates (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 21 of 36 A look from the car behind (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 22 of 36 Samuel Dumoulin looks at the camera (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 23 of 36 Domenico Pozzovivo will start his season at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 24 of 36 The climbs of Spain are perfect terrain for pre-seson training (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 25 of 36 The directeur sportifs keep an eye on everything from the car (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 26 of 36 Blel Kadri rides solo (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 27 of 36 Samuel Dumoulin at the front of the group (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 28 of 36 Jean Christophe Peraud before the team sets off on their ride (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 29 of 36 One of the riders suffers a puncture (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 30 of 36 Following the car to get back into the group (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 31 of 36 Romain Bardet does some tests (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 32 of 36 The riders sort out their gear before setting off (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 33 of 36 Jean Christophe Peraud discusses his bike set up with on of the mechanics (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 34 of 36 The tall rangy figure of Johan Vansummeren at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 35 of 36 Samuel Dumoulin adjusts his power meter (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team) Image 36 of 36 Riders did some power testing on stationary bikes also (Image credit: Frédéric Machabert / AG2R La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team)

AG2R La Mondiale are one of many teams that have gathered in Spain for their final training camp of 2015. The French squad have been in Gandia in the south-west of the country since early last week and will remain there until this Friday.

The training camp is the first chance for all of the riders to meet up ahead of next season, with a few missing out on their previous get together in the French Alps. New signing Jesse Sergent was present along with current riders Romain Bardet, Domenico Pozzovivo and Jean Christophe Peraud.

As well as daily rides, the team have been doing power tests and planning out the season ahead. Flick through the gallery above to see what they’ve been up to.