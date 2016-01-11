Exclusive: Chris Froome's Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8 - Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 18 Shimano Dura-Ace C50 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 18 Froome rides a Shimano PRO Vibe stem (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 18 The fork is flared to minimise drag. The bike has a minimal frontal area (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 18 Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace C50 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 6 of 18 Froome rides a Shimano PRO Vibe stem (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 7 of 18 Froome's Pinarello Dogma F8 has plenty of custom decals (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 8 of 18 Froome's Pinarello Dogma F8 has plenty of custom decals (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 9 of 18 Chris Froome's 2016 Pinarello on show at the Team Sky training camp (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 10 of 18 Chris Froome's Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F8 for 2016 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 11 of 18 Team Sky have modified their colours for the 2016 season (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 18 Froome's Pinarello has special decals on the top tube (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 13 of 18 Froome sticks with the Antares saddle (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 14 of 18 Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 15 of 18 Chris Froome sticks with the O.Symetric chainrings for 2016 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 16 of 18 Froome has his nickname on the side of the top tube (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 17 of 18 Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F8 for 2016 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 18 of 18 O.Symetric rings on Shimano 175mm cranks (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

Chris Froome has a new Pinarello F8 race bike for the 2016 season, decorated with Team Sky’s new blue and white stripes and equipped with Shimano Dura Ace Di2 electronic gears and Shimano wheels.

Froome used a very similar bike to win the 2015 Tour de France and seems to have opted to change little as he begins 2016. Team Sky are currently training in Mallorca and will hold their media day on Tuesday. Cyclingnews will attend and have a series of photos, news and interviews with Froome and other riders in the British team.

The 2016 Pinarello F8 frame has a matt black finish with Team Sky’s blue and white stripes on the seat post, seat tubes and forks. 2016 will be Team Sky’s final season in Rapha and the team’s colours have been tweaked by the addition of a blue and white stripe across the chest of the jersey.

Froome’s bike also has a splash of blue and white on the top tube as part of the rhino logo and his ‘Froomey’ nickname on the top tube. The rhino graphic is a sign of his commitment to the conservation of these animals and his role as an ambassador for the United for Wildlife, a partnership that unites seven of the world’s leading wildlife organisations in the battle against the illegal wildlife trade including poaching of rhinos.

Froome rides a 56cm size frame, with a saddle height of 79.7cm and a saddle offset of 7.9cm. His Pinarello F8 is again equipped with Shimano Dura Ace Di2 electronic components, including satellite shifters a fizik Antares saddle, and PRO Vibe handlebars and stem. Froome has a 121mmm long stem, with only minimal spacing stopping the stem being slammed down onto the frame. He uses 175mm cranks and a 40cm-wide handlebar.

This bike is equipped with the Shimano C50 carbon rim wheels, a usual choice for training and racing, with Froome perhaps using lighter wheels during key mountain stages. Froome will again use O-symetric chain rings in 2016, clearly believing the oval chain rings help his power during the pedal stroke. The bike is already fitted with a number holder above the rear brake.

Pinarello have helped steer Team Sky to three Tour de France titles in the last six years with Chris Froome winning in 2013 and again in 2015. Bradley Wiggins won Team Sky’s first Tour de France title in 2012 and remains on a Pinarello Dogma as part of his Continental squad, Team WIGGINS. The 2016 season will be the seventh straight year that Team Sky have used Pinarello bikes.