Team Katusha show off 2016 race kit

Image 1 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Katusha team manager Ekimov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 Erik Sven Bystrom - 2016 Katusha team presentation in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Alberto Losada (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 Alexandre Kristoff being interviewed at the Katusha team presentation for 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 10 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 2016 Katusha team training in Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Team Katusha out training in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 The riders from Team Katusha out training in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 Jacopo Guarnieri - - 2016 Katusha team presentation in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 Marco Haller - 2016 Katusha team presentation in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 2016 Katusha kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 The new 2016 Katusha team jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Joquim Rodriguez - - 2016 Katusha team presentation in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 Joaquim Rdriguez - - 2016 Katusha team presentation in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 40 Katusha team presentation for 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 21 of 40 Katusha team presentation for 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 22 of 40 Katusha team presentation for 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 23 of 40 2016 Katusha team presented in their new kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 24 of 40 2016 Katusha team presented in their new kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 25 of 40 Team Katusha presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 26 of 40 All the riders on stage at the Katusha team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 27 of 40 Katusha team presentation for 2016 with owner Igor Makarov (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 28 of 40 Katusha team presentation for 2016 with owner Igor Makarov and manager Viatcheslav Ekimov (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 29 of 40 Katusha team presentation for 2016 with owner Igor Makarov and manager Viatcheslav Ekimov (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 30 of 40 Katusha team presentation for 2016 with owner Igor Makarov and manager Viatcheslav Ekimov (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 31 of 40 Katusha team presentation for 2016 with owner Igor Makarov and manager Viatcheslav Ekimov (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 32 of 40 Katusha team presentation for 2016 with owner Igor Makarov and manager Viatcheslav Ekimov (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 33 of 40 Katusha team presentation for 2016 with owner Igor Makarov and manager Viatcheslav Ekimov (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 34 of 40 Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 40 Rein Taaramäe (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 Team Katusha presented for 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 40 Jurgen Van den Broeck shows off his new colours having left Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Katusha are aiming to become the top team in the cycling world next season after rounding out this year's campaign second in the UCI rankings.

At their 2016 team presentation in Calpe, Spain, the team unveiled their new ambitions – and their new kit – with riders Joaquim Rodriguez and Alexander Kristoff set to lead the charge next year.

"We only missed a few points to be the number one team in the world and this gives us motivation to strive for more. We know we can do even better in 2016, in particular improving our team time trial skills. We are working on this by setting a clear target for 2016 – to be top 5 TTT at the World Championships," said team manager Viacheslav Ekimov.

The Russian outfit have bolstered their stage racing pedigree with Rodriguez set to be supported by new recruits Jurgen van den Broeck and Rein Taaramäe. Alexander Kristoff will lead the line in the sprints and the Spring Classics, after another hugely successful season for the Norwegian road rider.

"We are again ambitious for overall podiums in GT races, having guys like Rodríguez, Van den Broeck and Taaramäe. And of course we have a super train for our absolute leader Alexander Kristoff, hopefully resulting in more wins in one-day WorldTour races or stages," added Ekimov.

Check out more 2016 team kits:

The riders were presented in Calpe adorning their new race kit for 2016. The revamped lycra turns away from previous Katusha designs and includes a predominant 'K' in the centre of the chest.

Along with showing off the new jersey, the team confirmed that they would race the Amgen Tour of California next May, for the first time.

"I am sure that our team has not reached its maximum yet," said the usually press shy team owner, Igor Makarov.

"We all, of course, are waiting for new highs in the new season," he added.

Team Katusha roster in 2016: Maxim Belkov, Sven Erik Bystrøm, Sergei Chernetckii, Jacopo Guarnieri, Marco Haller, Vladimir Isaychev, Pavel Kochetkov, Dmitriy Kozonchuk, Alexander Kristoff, Viacheslav Kuznetsov, Sergey Lagutin, Alberto Losada, Tiago Machado, Matvey Mamykin, Michael Mørkøv, Nils Politt, Aleksandr Porsev, Jhonatan Restrepo, Joaquim Rodríguez, Egor Silin, Simon Špilak, Rein Taaramäe, Alexey Tsatevich, Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Angel Vicioso, Eduard Vorganov, Anton Vorobyev, and Ilnur Zakarin.