2011 Mountain Bike National Championships index page
Mountain Bike National Championships happen year-round depending on country and discipline, but a majority of the cross country championships, among countries in the northern hemisphere, happened on the weekend of July 15-17.
Late September is when many nations will hold their marathon national championships, as suggested by the UCI, while a few nationals wrap up their marathon championships in October.
Below is an updated index of 2011 National Championship coverage on Cyclingnews. Click on the appropriate link to access coverage for cross country, downhill, four cross and marathon disciplines.
If you attend a national championship race over the coming weeks Cyclingnews would love to share your images with fans around the world; simply e-mail cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com with photos and captions, or if you spot any results we've missed.
Australia: cross country, short track, downhill & four cross, marathon, 24-hour solo
Austria: downhill, cross country, marathon
Belgium: downhill & four cross, cross country, marathon
Brasil: downhill, four cross
Canada: cross country, downhill
Chile: marathon
Colombia: cross country, downhill
Costa Rica: cross country
Croatia: cross country
Cyprus: cross country
Czech: cross country, four cross, downhill
Denmark: cross country
Estonia: cross country, downhill, marathon
Finland: cross country, downhill
France: marathon, cross country, four cross & downhill
Germany: cross country, downhill, marathon
Great Britain: cross country, downhill
Greece: cross country
Hong Kong: cross country
Hungary: downhill, marathon, cross country
Italy: marathon, four cross, cross country, downhill
Iran: downhill & cross country
Ireland: cross country, downhill
Japan: cross country
Israel: cross country, marathon
Latvia: cross country, downhill
Lesotho: marathon, cross country
Malaysia: cross country
Namibia: cross country
Netherlands: cross country, marathon
New Zealand: cross country, short track, hill climb, dual slalom, downhill & four cross
Norway: downhill , marathon
Poland: cross country, four cross, downhill
Portugal: cross country, downhill
Roumania: cross country
Russia: cross country
Serbia: cross country
Slovakia: cross country, downhill
Slovenia: downhill, cross country, four cross
Spain: cross country, downhill, four cross
South Africa: downhill, cross country, marathon
Sweden: four cross, cross country
Switzerland: cross country, downhill, four cross, marathon
Turkey: cross country
Ukraine: cross country
United States of America: cross country, short track and super D, marathon
Venezuela: cross country, downhill
Zimbabwe: cross country
