2011 Mountain Bike National Championships index page

Todd Wells (Specialized) with the race lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Mountain Bike National Championships happen year-round depending on country and discipline, but a majority of the cross country championships, among countries in the northern hemisphere, happened on the weekend of July 15-17.

Late September is when many nations will hold their marathon national championships, as suggested by the UCI, while a few nationals wrap up their marathon championships in October.

Below is an updated index of 2011 National Championship coverage on Cyclingnews. Click on the appropriate link to access coverage for cross country, downhill, four cross and marathon disciplines.

If you attend a national championship race over the coming weeks Cyclingnews would love to share your images with fans around the world; simply e-mail cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com with photos and captions, or if you spot any results we've missed.

Australia: cross country, short track, downhill & four cross, marathon, 24-hour solo

Austria: downhill, cross country, marathon

Belgium: downhill & four cross, cross country, marathon

Brasil: downhill, four cross

Canada: cross country, downhill

Chile: marathon

Colombia: cross country, downhill

Costa Rica: cross country

Croatia: cross country

Cyprus: cross country

Czech: cross country, four cross, downhill

Denmark: cross country

Estonia: cross country, downhill, marathon

Finland: cross country, downhill

France: marathon, cross country, four cross & downhill

Germany: cross country, downhill, marathon

Great Britain: cross country, downhill

Greece: cross country

Hong Kong: cross country

Hungary: downhill, marathon, cross country

Italy: marathon, four cross, cross country, downhill

Iran: downhill & cross country

Ireland: cross country, downhill

Japan: cross country

Israel: cross country, marathon

Latvia: cross country, downhill

Lesotho: marathon, cross country

Malaysia: cross country

Namibia: cross country

Netherlands: cross country, marathon

New Zealand: cross country, short track, hill climb, dual slalom, downhill & four cross

Norway: downhill , marathon

Poland: cross country, four cross, downhill

Portugal: cross country, downhill

Roumania: cross country

Russia: cross country

Serbia: cross country

Slovakia: cross country, downhill

Slovenia: downhill, cross country, four cross

Spain: cross country, downhill, four cross

South Africa: downhill, cross country, marathon

Sweden: four cross, cross country

Switzerland: cross country, downhill, four cross, marathon

Turkey: cross country

Ukraine: cross country

United States of America: cross country, short track and super D, marathon

Venezuela: cross country, downhill

Zimbabwe: cross country