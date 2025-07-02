Gallery: Geraint Thomas' last ever Tour de France race bike
How has the venerable Welshman set up his Pinarello Dogma on the eve of his final Tour de France?
Geraint Thomas first rode the Tour de France back in 2007, aboard a Cannondale as part of the Barloworld squad. For most people though his racing days are so deeply intertwined with that of Team Sky, and lattery Ineos Grenadiers, that it's strange to think of him not throwing a leg over a Pinarello Dogma F.
Pinarello has staunchly remained a one-bike-to-do-it-all outfit when it comes to race bikes. It doesn't offer a superlight option, nor an all-out aero machine like Tadej Pogačar's Colnago Y1Rs that I've also photographed in the Tour buildup. Instead, the Dogma aims to be good over all terrain, something I can confirm it does in my own review of the bike. In this regard it is much like Remco Evenepoel's Specialized Tarmac SL8; light enough for the mountains, aero enough for the flats, and no need to stress about changing bikes from one stage to another.
In the days before the big race I snatched a few minutes with Thomas' bike at the Ineos team hotel to get a flavour of how this elder statesmen sets up his race machine.
There are a few really neat hacks, some very modern (and potentially soon to be illegal) component choices, as well as some that are decidedly old school.
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.
