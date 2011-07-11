Trending

Jarek wins Polish four cross title

Nieslanczyk and Kulesza round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mariusz Jarek (Pol)
2Dawid Nieslanczyk (Pol)
3Robert Kulesza (Pol)
4Maciej Chmiel (Pol)
5Piotr Paradowski (Pol)
6Lukasz Baran (Pol)
7Remigiusz Oleszkiewicz (Pol)
8Mateusz Szewczuk (Pol)
9Szymon Smolka (Pol)
10Jakub Klein (Pol)

