Polc captures Slovakian downhill title

Siskova wins women's race

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filip Polc0:03:10.42
2Jan Javornik0:00:02.99
3Martin Knapec0:00:04.51
4Peter Novacik0:00:09.06
5Matej Laktis0:00:09.14
6Tomas Liska0:00:13.18
7Lukas Ucen0:00:13.34
8Lukas Platek0:00:14.40
9Dominik Žažo0:00:14.73
10Milos Gregorovic0:00:15.38

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarina Siskova0:04:15.26
2Katarina Pialova0:00:04.55
3Radovana Slizikova0:00:18.62
4Jana Krajcovicova0:00:57.33
5Sara Stepitova0:02:31.48

