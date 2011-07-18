Trending

Pauwels defeats Nys in Belgium cross country championships

Vanderbeken wins women's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels1:52:51
2Sven Nys0:01:17
3Kevin Van Hoovels0:01:18
4Tom Meeusen0:03:03
5Bart Wellens0:04:49
6Robby De Bock0:06:41
7Rob Peeters0:07:54
8Jimmy Tielens0:08:08
9Patrick Gaudy0:08:40
10Bart Aernouts0:09:50

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joyce Vanderbeken1:42:21
2Petra Mermans0:00:29
3Githa Michiels0:00:56
4Kristien Nelen0:02:45
5Nancy Bober
6Nele Van Maldeghem
7Ilse Vandekinderen
8Hilde Quintens
9Steffi Derveaux
10Katja Cauwenbergh

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastien Carabin1:56:25
2Jim Aernouts0:06:05
3Jonas De Backer0:07:26
4Fabrice Mels0:09:57
5Jeff Luyten0:10:35

