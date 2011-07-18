Pauwels defeats Nys in Belgium cross country championships
Vanderbeken wins women's title
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Pauwels
|1:52:51
|2
|Sven Nys
|0:01:17
|3
|Kevin Van Hoovels
|0:01:18
|4
|Tom Meeusen
|0:03:03
|5
|Bart Wellens
|0:04:49
|6
|Robby De Bock
|0:06:41
|7
|Rob Peeters
|0:07:54
|8
|Jimmy Tielens
|0:08:08
|9
|Patrick Gaudy
|0:08:40
|10
|Bart Aernouts
|0:09:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joyce Vanderbeken
|1:42:21
|2
|Petra Mermans
|0:00:29
|3
|Githa Michiels
|0:00:56
|4
|Kristien Nelen
|0:02:45
|5
|Nancy Bober
|6
|Nele Van Maldeghem
|7
|Ilse Vandekinderen
|8
|Hilde Quintens
|9
|Steffi Derveaux
|10
|Katja Cauwenbergh
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastien Carabin
|1:56:25
|2
|Jim Aernouts
|0:06:05
|3
|Jonas De Backer
|0:07:26
|4
|Fabrice Mels
|0:09:57
|5
|Jeff Luyten
|0:10:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy