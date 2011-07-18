Trending

Killeen crowned British cross country national champion

Last earns women's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Killeen1:35:32
2Oliver Beckingsale0:02:15
3Lee Williams0:03:36
4Paul Oldham0:04:38
5David Collins0:07:28
6Nicholas Craig0:08:27
7Adrian Lansley0:09:51
8John Whittington0:10:42
9Ben Thomas0:10:53
10Christopher Minter0:12:00

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annie Last1:44:13
2Nikki Harris0:06:19
3Lee Craigie0:08:52
4Maddie Horton0:14:26
5Catherine Hare Willianson0:17:38
6Gabriella Day0:18:40
7Jo Munden0:22:31
8Sally Gabriel0:25:03
9Natasha Barry0:26:44
10Rachel Fenton0:27:05

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenta Gallagher1:28:21
2Billy Joe Whenman0:01:58
3Steven James0:02:29
4Sebastian Batchelor0:02:38
5Sion O'boyle0:03:09

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carla Haines1:38:42
2Jessica Roberts0:01:20
3Anna Buick0:02:33
4Morven Brown0:04:37
5Ruby Miller0:09:26

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Sumpton1:27:26
2Alex Baker0:04:09
3Ben Sumner0:05:13

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bethany Crumpton1:21:41
2Katy Winton0:06:28
3Hannah Ferguson0:15:57

