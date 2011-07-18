Killeen crowned British cross country national champion
Last earns women's title
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Killeen
|1:35:32
|2
|Oliver Beckingsale
|0:02:15
|3
|Lee Williams
|0:03:36
|4
|Paul Oldham
|0:04:38
|5
|David Collins
|0:07:28
|6
|Nicholas Craig
|0:08:27
|7
|Adrian Lansley
|0:09:51
|8
|John Whittington
|0:10:42
|9
|Ben Thomas
|0:10:53
|10
|Christopher Minter
|0:12:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annie Last
|1:44:13
|2
|Nikki Harris
|0:06:19
|3
|Lee Craigie
|0:08:52
|4
|Maddie Horton
|0:14:26
|5
|Catherine Hare Willianson
|0:17:38
|6
|Gabriella Day
|0:18:40
|7
|Jo Munden
|0:22:31
|8
|Sally Gabriel
|0:25:03
|9
|Natasha Barry
|0:26:44
|10
|Rachel Fenton
|0:27:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenta Gallagher
|1:28:21
|2
|Billy Joe Whenman
|0:01:58
|3
|Steven James
|0:02:29
|4
|Sebastian Batchelor
|0:02:38
|5
|Sion O'boyle
|0:03:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carla Haines
|1:38:42
|2
|Jessica Roberts
|0:01:20
|3
|Anna Buick
|0:02:33
|4
|Morven Brown
|0:04:37
|5
|Ruby Miller
|0:09:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Sumpton
|1:27:26
|2
|Alex Baker
|0:04:09
|3
|Ben Sumner
|0:05:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bethany Crumpton
|1:21:41
|2
|Katy Winton
|0:06:28
|3
|Hannah Ferguson
|0:15:57
