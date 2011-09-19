Kangert wins Estonian marathon title
Meier best among the women
Tanel Kangert won the 14th SEB Tartu Rattamaraton in Estonia, which doubled as the Estonian marathon championships. Kangert also won the race last year. He finished ahead of Caspar Austa and Sander Maasing under sunny skies.
The fastest woman on the track was Maaris Meier from Estonia, Second place went to Lelde Ardava from Latvia and third to Estonian Grete Steinburg. Estonian Daisi Rist was the fourth woman to cross the finish line and took third place among women in the Estonian marathon championships.
By the morning of the race, more than 5400 people had registered for the marathon.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est)
|2:30:46
|2
|Caspar Austa (Est)
|0:00:45
|3
|Sander Maasing (Est)
|0:04:56
|4
|Allan Oras (Est)
|5
|Martin Loo (Est)
|6
|Matis Preimanis (Lat)
|0:05:14
|7
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
|0:06:13
|8
|Alges Maasikmets (Est)
|0:07:05
|9
|Sigvard Kukk (Est)
|10
|Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat)
|0:07:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|2:52:56
|2
|Lelde Ardave (Lat)
|0:07:08
|3
|Greete Steinburg (Est)
|0:11:57
|4
|Daisi Rist (Est)
|0:16:18
|5
|Signe Parm (Est)
|0:19:59
|6
|Inge Kool (Est)
|0:22:19
|7
|Rita Toome (Est)
|0:26:59
|8
|Sille Puhu (Est)
|0:29:26
|9
|Ivika Lainevee (Est)
|0:30:39
|10
|Alma Sarapuu (Est)
|0:31:46
