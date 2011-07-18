Trending

Ramírez adds Costa Rican national title to his collection

Another one for Rojas too

Image 1 of 5

Federico Ramirez

Federico Ramirez
(Image credit: Luis A. Rueda Fonseca)
Image 2 of 5

Federico Ramirez and Paolo Montoya

Federico Ramirez and Paolo Montoya
(Image credit: Luis A. Rueda Fonseca)
Image 3 of 5

U23 racer Eddie Ramirez

U23 racer Eddie Ramirez
(Image credit: Luis A. Rueda Fonseca)
Image 4 of 5

Adriana Rojas

Adriana Rojas
(Image credit: Luis A. Rueda Fonseca)
Image 5 of 5

Andrey Fonseca

Andrey Fonseca
(Image credit: Luis A. Rueda Fonseca)

Local icon Federico "Lico" Ramírez (Grupo Orosi-Specialized) came from behind to win the fifth and final round of Costa Rica's "AMPM" XCO National Cup, which also served as the 2011's National Championship, while pre-race favorite Adriana Rojas didn't disappoint and added two trophies more to her personal collection.

Ramírez overcame an uncertain start and amazed the crowd with a dramatic last-kilometer demonstration. He performed a "kamikaze strategy" despite a technical final downhill seasoned with lots of mud and half-meter deep puddles.

Surprising indeed, since it was Marconi Durán (Citi-Economy-Blue) who easily took the lead ahead of Ramírez and GT-Italy's Paolo Montoya after the whistle sounded. Durán managed to maintain the leading position over four of the five laps of the 4.3-kilometers course that was designed in the trails that surround the campus of the Instituto Tecnológico University, in Cartago.

Durán actually crossed the line alone and solid with only one lap to go. "Lico" and Montoya seemed to be destined to struggle for the second place at almost one minute behind.

However, Ramírez speeded-up with a half of the course still to complete and not only left Montoya in the back but also reached Durán in the final descent.

"I just forgot about the dangerous conditions. I watched him (Durán) getting off the bike and hike on that muddy segment, so I decided to stay on mine and try to get him," said Ramírez.

"It was the same for all the prior laps, so I knew he wasn't strong enough to last for another hike like that. I managed to pass him and kicked hard to let him behind on the little climb to the finish".

Ramírez stopped the clock on a time of one hour, 53 minutes and 52 seconds, while Durán came in second at 1:08. Paolo Montoya filled out the podium.

This result not only gave Ramírez his fifth cross country national crown but also meant another National Cup title for the 35-year-old legend. He has won 10 National Cup editions, the last eight in a row, after 21 years of a prolific career.

In the women's event, it was another exhibition of supremacy for CR Specialized Team's Adriana Rojas who's not too far off "Lico" Ramírez's totals. She has achieved five Cup trophies and four National Championships in seven years of elite racing.

"I'm pretty happy about this new accomplishment. It always feels like the first time," said the current Costa Rican mountain bike queen. "I enjoyed this as if it would have been my first."

And the first it was for a cyclist who nobody mentioned in the betting posts. The U23 victory went to a quite unknown young talent recently signed by the Citi-Economy squad.

Eddie Ramírez defeated a few racers that were better known and scored a first place for the first time in his career. The Cup's title however went to Dennis Porras who finished fourth.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Ramirez (Grupo Orosi Siglo Xxi)1:38:47
2Marconi Duran (Citi Economy Blue)0:01:08
3Paolo Montoya (Gt Stacpleastic)0:04:34
4Deiber Esquivel (Coopenae Coronado Trek)0:06:23
5Paulo Vargas (Coopenae Coronado Trek)0:14:03
6Enrique Artavia (Citi Economy Blue)0:16:11
7Jonathan Carballo (Citi Economy Blue)0:21:15
8Alfredo Acosta (Cannondale Shimano)0:22:53
-1lapIvan Amador (Rotor)
-1lapFelix Araya (Team Montoya-Khs-Alaska)
-2lapsMario Meneses (Garneau, Fuji Cafe Rey)
-2lapsJimmy Perez (Puro Mtb)
-2lapsJose Andres Rojas (Ciclo Paraiso)
-3lapsJose Adrian Bonilla (Citi Economy Blue)
-3lapsDiego Leiton (Trek Highroller)
-3lapsCarlos Jimenez (La Florida Industrial)
-3lapsGreivin Alvarado (White Horse Cartago)
-3lapsMoises Hernandez (Grupo Orosi Siglo Xxi)
DNFManuel Prado (Sho Air Specialized)
DNFDaniel Vega
DNFHenry Raabe (Citi Economy Blue)
DNSJonathan Camacho (Arpo/Plc-Bikenology)
DNSAlexander Sanchez (Specialized)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Rojas (Specialized)1:53:52
-1lapYuliana Arroyo (C.D. San Jose)
DNFEdith Guillen (Avimil)
DNFMaria Alejandra Carvajal

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eddie Ramirez (Citi Economy Blue)1:32:17
2Yoseph Chavarria (Jps Giant)0:01:37
3Juan Carlos Fallas (Bcr Pizza Hut Powerade)0:04:58
4Erick Soto (Bcr Pizza Hut Powerade)0:07:02
5Mainor Rojas (Team Montoya-Khs-Alaska)0:08:35
6Denis Porras (Citi Economy Blue)0:09:17
7Allan Morales (Bcr Pizza Hut Powerade)0:14:16
8Jeison Vega (Jps Giant)0:19:21
9Jimmy Cedeño0:22:05
10Xavier Ureña (Citi Economy Blue)0:22:06
-1lapDaniel Hernandez (Garneau, Fuji Cafe Rey)
-1lapHarold Esquivel (Ferreteria Lucas Ciclo)
-2lapsEsteban Zumbado (Team Montoya-Khs-Alaska)
-2lapsChristian Ramirez (C.D. Cartago)
-3lapsBryan Salas (C.D San Jose)
-3lapsJeremmy Esquivel (C.D San Jose)
-3lapsDavid Arce (Citi Economy Blue)
-3lapsLuis Diego Artavia (C.D. Paraiso)
DNFMarcos Fernandez (Alsara Technologies)
DNFHoracio Cordoba (C.D. Santa Ana)
DNFJose Andrey Herrera (C.D. Santa Ana)
DNSFabian Bonilla (Tec)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Fonseca (Bcr Pizza Hut Powerade)1:00:32
2Pablo Arce (Citi Economy Blue)0:02:47
3Andres Jesus Alpizar (Bcr Pizza Hut Powerade)0:03:32
4Romel Morales (Bcr Pizza Hut Powerade)0:05:51
5Luis Alfredo Camacho (Sky Trek Hotel Cipreses)0:07:35
6Jose Manuel Lobo (Citi Economy Blue)0:10:16
7Daniel Bonilla (Jps Giant)0:12:32
8Thomas Bonilla (Citi Economy Blue)
9Jose Manuel Alvarado (C.D. Cartago)0:13:18
10Justin Solano (Asociacion Belen)0:13:19
11Yordy Sandoval (Ecc Santa Cruz)0:14:22
12Arley Ureña (Bcr Pizza Hut Powerade)0:14:37
13Emilio Molina (Bcr Pizza Hut Powerade)
14Kristopher Vega (Acir Ccdr San Ramon)0:17:00
15Jose Alberto Alvarado (C.D. Cartago)0:19:27
16Oscar Mario Sandi (C.D. Santa Ana)0:26:07
17Esteban Nuñez (Asoc Ciclismo Barva)0:27:28
18Abraham Hidalgo (C.D. Santa Ana)0:43:46
-2lapsDaniel Hernandez (C.D San Jose)
-2lapsLuis Fernando Segura (C.D. Cartago)
-2lapsJose Daniel Gamboa (C.D. Paraiso)
-2lapsGabriel Marin (C.D. Cartago)
-2lapsKevin Murillo (Jps Giant)
-2lapsWalter Calvo (Santa Ana)
DNFNathaniel Villanueva (Citi Economy Blue)
DNFRichard Alberto Castro (Asoc. Ciclismo Poas)
DNFJhonny Redondo (Jps Giant)
DNSMarco Solis (C.D San Jose)
DNSEdson Rojas (Bcr Pizza Hut Powerade)
DNSJose Rolando Montiel (C.D San Jose)
DNSFrancisco Rodriguez (Citi Economy Blue)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milagro Mena (Ciclo Guilly Merida)1:02:19
2Gabriela Arias (Powerade Orbea)0:08:07
3Fiorella Rojas (C.D. Cartago)0:10:32
4Tatiana Acuña0:19:02
5Natalia Rojas (C.D. Cartago)0:33:13

