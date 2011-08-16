Trending

Seydoux wins Swiss four cross title

Oetien takes women's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pascal Seydoux (Swi)
2Sidney Gerber (Swi)
3Simon Waldburger (Swi)
4Adrian Kiener (Swi)
5Reto Schmid (Swi)
6Jan Kissling (Swi)
7Werner Muther (Swi)
8Fabian Kuttel (Swi)
9Adrian Weiss (Swi)
10Benjamin Kistner (Swi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lucia Oetjen (Swi)
2Andrea Kiser (Swi)
3Caro Gehrig (Swi)
4Michelle Vollenweider (Swi)
5Larissa Sutter (Swi)
6Janine Hürlimann (Swi)

Latest on Cyclingnews