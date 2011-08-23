Trending

Ozolins wins Latvian downhill title

Osis, Jansons round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janis Ozolins (Lat)0:02:19.08
2Gundars Osis (Lat)0:00:04.43
3Raivis Jansons (Lat)0:00:06.04
4Juris Luscenoks (Lat)0:00:06.37
5Martins Sprogis (Lat)0:00:07.40
6Ansis Blumbergs (Lat)0:00:14.45
7Talis Liepinš (Lat)0:00:15.15
8Mairis Voldinš (Lat)0:00:15.55
9Romans Voicenko (Lat)0:00:26.50
10Renars Limanis (Lat)0:00:28.05

