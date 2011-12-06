Puschel wins Chilean marathon title
Garcia victorious in women's championship
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)
|2:27:33
|2
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi)
|0:00:49
|3
|Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)
|0:02:59
|4
|Claus Plaut Guzman (Chi)
|0:07:38
|5
|Nicolas Prudencio (Chi)
|0:10:14
|6
|Benjamin Andree Moya (Chi)
|0:10:20
|7
|Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)
|0:11:15
|8
|Bernardo Javier Fernandez Claussen (Chi)
|0:11:52
|9
|Victor Galvez Perez (Chi)
|0:12:04
|10
|Eyair Astudillo Gallardo (Chi)
|0:13:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi)
|3:04:13
|2
|Gabriela Vargas (Chi)
|0:03:39
|3
|Florencia Espineira (Chi)
|0:17:44
|4
|Maria Teresa Abumohor (Chi)
|0:20:03
|5
|Daniela Rojas (Chi)
|0:33:17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy