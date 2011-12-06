Trending

Puschel wins Chilean marathon title

Garcia victorious in women's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)2:27:33
2Patricio Almonacid (Chi)0:00:49
3Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)0:02:59
4Claus Plaut Guzman (Chi)0:07:38
5Nicolas Prudencio (Chi)0:10:14
6Benjamin Andree Moya (Chi)0:10:20
7Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)0:11:15
8Bernardo Javier Fernandez Claussen (Chi)0:11:52
9Victor Galvez Perez (Chi)0:12:04
10Eyair Astudillo Gallardo (Chi)0:13:05

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi)3:04:13
2Gabriela Vargas (Chi)0:03:39
3Florencia Espineira (Chi)0:17:44
4Maria Teresa Abumohor (Chi)0:20:03
5Daniela Rojas (Chi)0:33:17

