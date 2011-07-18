Trending

Markt earns Austrian cross country title

Lisi Osl victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Markt1:21:30
2Alban Lakata0:00:20
3Simon Scheiber0:00:59
4Daniel Geismayr0:02:20
5Uwe Hochenwarter0:03:00
6Hannes Metzler0:03:20
7Manfred Zöger0:06:06
8Matthias Waldhart0:06:57
9Gregor Raggl0:08:48
10Robert Gehbauer0:09:30

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Osl1:28:04
2Lisa Mitterbauer0:06:28
3Maria Osl0:10:30
4Stephanie Wiedner0:11:14
5Christina Verhas0:12:08
6Kristina Kult0:14:09

