Image 1 of 2 Jose Antonio Hermida on his way to winning his sixth national title (Image credit: Eduard Aguilera) Image 2 of 2 Jose Antonio Hermida wins the 2011 Spanish national title (Image credit: Eduard Aguilera)

Jose Antonio Hermida won the Spanish Cross Country National Championship for the sixth time in his career. In Becerril de la Sierra in Madrid, on a very technical course, he won convincingly.

"The Spanish Championship is a very important title," said Hermida. "I'm very glad I managed to win this race."

Hermida got off the front during the second kilometer and won despite a front brake that stopped working on lap 1.

Rocio Gamonal won the women's title.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Antonio Hermida Ramos 1:37:12 2 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti 0:02:00 3 Carlos Coloma Nicolas 0:04:06 4 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez 5 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto 0:05:30 6 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez 0:05:32 7 Marc Trayter Alemany 0:08:58 8 Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez 0:11:24 9 David Escolar Ballesteros 0:12:06 10 Raul Serrano Martinez 0:13:01

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera 1:16:38 2 Anna Villar Argente 0:00:40 3 Sandra Santanyes Murillo 0:01:55 4 Cristina Mascarreras Sabria 0:04:10 5 Lucia Vazquez Crespo 0:04:36 6 Rocio Martin Rodriguez 0:04:46 7 Isabel Castro Cal 0:05:10 8 Yolanda Magallon 0:06:35 9 Mercedes Pacios Pujalo 0:07:10 10 Beatriz Gallego Carbajo 0:11:28

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristofer Bosque 1:23:31 2 Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz 0:00:18 3 Diego Latasa Abancens 0:02:15 4 Victor Fernandez 0:02:43 5 Adria Noguera Soldevila 0:03:21

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Santos Ridao 1:05:03 2 Javier Cerdeño 0:02:32 3 Saul Lopez 0:03:02