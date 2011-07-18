Trending

World champion Hermida collects another national title

Gamonal Ferrera wins women's race

Jose Antonio Hermida on his way to winning his sixth national title

Jose Antonio Hermida on his way to winning his sixth national title
(Image credit: Eduard Aguilera)
Jose Antonio Hermida wins the 2011 Spanish national title

Jose Antonio Hermida wins the 2011 Spanish national title
(Image credit: Eduard Aguilera)

Jose Antonio Hermida won the Spanish Cross Country National Championship for the sixth time in his career. In Becerril de la Sierra in Madrid, on a very technical course, he won convincingly.

"The Spanish Championship is a very important title," said Hermida. "I'm very glad I managed to win this race."

Hermida got off the front during the second kilometer and won despite a front brake that stopped working on lap 1.

Rocio Gamonal won the women's title.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Antonio Hermida Ramos1:37:12
2Inaki Lejarreta Errasti0:02:00
3Carlos Coloma Nicolas0:04:06
4Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez
5Ruben Ruzafa Cueto0:05:30
6Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez0:05:32
7Marc Trayter Alemany0:08:58
8Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez0:11:24
9David Escolar Ballesteros0:12:06
10Raul Serrano Martinez0:13:01

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rocio Gamonal Ferrera1:16:38
2Anna Villar Argente0:00:40
3Sandra Santanyes Murillo0:01:55
4Cristina Mascarreras Sabria0:04:10
5Lucia Vazquez Crespo0:04:36
6Rocio Martin Rodriguez0:04:46
7Isabel Castro Cal0:05:10
8Yolanda Magallon0:06:35
9Mercedes Pacios Pujalo0:07:10
10Beatriz Gallego Carbajo0:11:28

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristofer Bosque1:23:31
2Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz0:00:18
3Diego Latasa Abancens0:02:15
4Victor Fernandez0:02:43
5Adria Noguera Soldevila0:03:21

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Santos Ridao1:05:03
2Javier Cerdeño0:02:32
3Saul Lopez0:03:02

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miranda Agusti Sanchez53:37:00
2Maria Diaz1:50:00
3Marta Garcia5:14:00

 

