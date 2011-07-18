World champion Hermida collects another national title
Gamonal Ferrera wins women's race
Jose Antonio Hermida won the Spanish Cross Country National Championship for the sixth time in his career. In Becerril de la Sierra in Madrid, on a very technical course, he won convincingly.
"The Spanish Championship is a very important title," said Hermida. "I'm very glad I managed to win this race."
Hermida got off the front during the second kilometer and won despite a front brake that stopped working on lap 1.
Rocio Gamonal won the women's title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos
|1:37:12
|2
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti
|0:02:00
|3
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas
|0:04:06
|4
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez
|5
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto
|0:05:30
|6
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez
|0:05:32
|7
|Marc Trayter Alemany
|0:08:58
|8
|Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez
|0:11:24
|9
|David Escolar Ballesteros
|0:12:06
|10
|Raul Serrano Martinez
|0:13:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera
|1:16:38
|2
|Anna Villar Argente
|0:00:40
|3
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo
|0:01:55
|4
|Cristina Mascarreras Sabria
|0:04:10
|5
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo
|0:04:36
|6
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez
|0:04:46
|7
|Isabel Castro Cal
|0:05:10
|8
|Yolanda Magallon
|0:06:35
|9
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo
|0:07:10
|10
|Beatriz Gallego Carbajo
|0:11:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristofer Bosque
|1:23:31
|2
|Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz
|0:00:18
|3
|Diego Latasa Abancens
|0:02:15
|4
|Victor Fernandez
|0:02:43
|5
|Adria Noguera Soldevila
|0:03:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Santos Ridao
|1:05:03
|2
|Javier Cerdeño
|0:02:32
|3
|Saul Lopez
|0:03:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miranda Agusti Sanchez
|53:37:00
|2
|Maria Diaz
|1:50:00
|3
|Marta Garcia
|5:14:00
