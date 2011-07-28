Trending

Oprea Ovidiu wins Roumanian title

Losonczi victorious in junior race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tudor Oprea Ovidiu (Rom)1:44:38
2Lucian Logigan (Rom)0:02:22
3Marius-Cristian Petrache (Rom)0:03:34
4George Stancu (Rom)0:07:27
5Ioan Tudor Radu (Rom)0:07:41
6Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)0:08:08
7Daniel Marius Rosioru (Rom)0:10:32
8Elisei Miron (Rom)0:11:12
9Fabian Gandila (Rom)0:12:46
10Robert Cristian Kovacs (Rom)0:18:29

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristian Losonczi (Rom)54:27:00
2Ionut-Adrian Sdraila (Rom)2:11:00
3Istvan Terebesi (Rom)3:07:00

