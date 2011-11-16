Gutierrez wins Colombian downhill title
Gutiérrez and Estrada round out top three
Downhill: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)
|0:04:10.00
|2
|Rafael Gutiérrez (Col)
|0:00:01.00
|3
|Mauricio Ernesto Estrada Pulgarin (Col)
|0:00:10.00
|4
|Juan Fernando Franco Navarro (Col)
|0:00:13.00
|5
|Juan Manuel Orrego Castano (Col)
|0:00:16.00
|6
|Sebastián Posada (Col)
|0:00:35.00
|7
|Mateo Jaramillo (Col)
|0:00:38.00
|8
|Jonhy Betancur (Col)
|0:00:41.00
|9
|Fernando Cruz (Col)
|0:00:49.00
|10
|Shagui Rios (Col)
|0:00:50.00
