Gutierrez wins Colombian downhill title

Gutiérrez and Estrada round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)0:04:10.00
2Rafael Gutiérrez (Col)0:00:01.00
3Mauricio Ernesto Estrada Pulgarin (Col)0:00:10.00
4Juan Fernando Franco Navarro (Col)0:00:13.00
5Juan Manuel Orrego Castano (Col)0:00:16.00
6Sebastián Posada (Col)0:00:35.00
7Mateo Jaramillo (Col)0:00:38.00
8Jonhy Betancur (Col)0:00:41.00
9Fernando Cruz (Col)0:00:49.00
10Shagui Rios (Col)0:00:50.00

