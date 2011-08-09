Trending

Berchtold wins four cross title in Brazil

Trozzi, Serafim Borba round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Markolf Berchtold
2Luiz Trozzi
3Sidney Serafim Borba
4Guilherme Maestri
5Walace Henrique Miranda
6Rafael Ariel Perreira
7Fernando Berri Paul
8William Schmidt

