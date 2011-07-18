Buruczki wins Slovenian downhill
Cernilogar earns women's title
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Szilard Buruczki
|0:03:44.09
|2
|Marton Blazso
|0:00:02.26
|3
|Andras Szatmary
|0:00:09.14
|4
|Gabor Bogar
|0:00:11.33
|5
|Zsolt Búr
|0:00:20.48
|6
|Mark Csielka
|0:00:22.18
|7
|Attila Vilmos Horvath
|0:00:32.04
|8
|Zorán Zsivity
|0:00:45.17
|9
|Adam Gulyas
|0:00:46.07
|10
|Sandor Reznik
|0:00:47.34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zarja Cernilogar
|0:03:16.50
|2
|Rebeka Barlic
|0:00:18.90
|3
|Špela Horvat
|0:00:47.60
|5
|Polona Batagelj
|0:04:33.40
