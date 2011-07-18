Trending

Buruczki wins Slovenian downhill

Cernilogar earns women's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Szilard Buruczki0:03:44.09
2Marton Blazso0:00:02.26
3Andras Szatmary0:00:09.14
4Gabor Bogar0:00:11.33
5Zsolt Búr0:00:20.48
6Mark Csielka0:00:22.18
7Attila Vilmos Horvath0:00:32.04
8Zorán Zsivity0:00:45.17
9Adam Gulyas0:00:46.07
10Sandor Reznik0:00:47.34

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zarja Cernilogar0:03:16.50
2Rebeka Barlic0:00:18.90
3Špela Horvat0:00:47.60
5Polona Batagelj0:04:33.40

Latest on Cyclingnews