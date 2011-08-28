Trending

Huber wins Swiss marathon title

Landtwing earns women's championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi)4:16:28
2Alexandre Moos (Swi)0:01:05
3Thomas Stoll (Swi)0:07:10
4Andreas Kugler (Swi)0:07:16
5Lukas Buchli (Swi)0:17:36
6Hansueli Stauffer (Swi)0:25:17
7Damian Perrin (Swi)0:36:32
8Friedrich Dahler (Swi)0:39:51
9Philipp Gerber (Swi)0:40:02
10Florian Bolt (Swi)0:52:31
11Christian Biffiger (Swi)1:13:22

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milena Landtwing (Swi)3:42:59
2Nadja Walker (Swi)0:07:29
3Andrea Kuster (Swi)0:18:15
4Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)0:22:49
5Alexandra Clement (Swi)0:25:27
6Alexa Hüni (Ger)0:31:08

