Trending

Turk wins in Croatia

Kirsic captures women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filip Turk1:57:40
2Zvonimir Pokupec0:01:02
3Sanjin Sirotic0:07:18
4Pavao Roset0:08:48
5Dani Simcic0:14:47
6Milo Pilski0:15:23
7Sasa Vidovic
8Zoran Zagorec
9Karlo Glumpak
10Luka Spehar

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Kirsic1:45:58
2Antonela Ferencic0:18:31
3Tea Mavric
4Tina Bertetic

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robi Sujevic1:25:54
2Petar Vukovic0:06:19
3Paolo Rigo0:09:45

Latest on Cyclingnews