Turk wins in Croatia
Kirsic captures women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filip Turk
|1:57:40
|2
|Zvonimir Pokupec
|0:01:02
|3
|Sanjin Sirotic
|0:07:18
|4
|Pavao Roset
|0:08:48
|5
|Dani Simcic
|0:14:47
|6
|Milo Pilski
|0:15:23
|7
|Sasa Vidovic
|8
|Zoran Zagorec
|9
|Karlo Glumpak
|10
|Luka Spehar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Kirsic
|1:45:58
|2
|Antonela Ferencic
|0:18:31
|3
|Tea Mavric
|4
|Tina Bertetic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robi Sujevic
|1:25:54
|2
|Petar Vukovic
|0:06:19
|3
|Paolo Rigo
|0:09:45
