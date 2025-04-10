2025 UCI Cyclocross calendar announced for North America with events returning to Northampton and Washington, DC

The 2025 cyclocross calendar for North America has been posted by the UCI revealing 13 weekends of racing with 16 different events, including Canadian National Championships in Quebec, US National Championships in Arkansas and Pan-American Championships in Washington, D.C.

Long-standing races DCCX and Northampton Cyclocross return to the UCI calendar after brief absences. Boulder Cup added UCI-inscripted racing to add a second set of racing in the Rocky Mountain region to complement two days of racing in Montana. There are a total of nine C1 races and 17 C2 races for elite women and men this season.

Racing begins out west with Thunder Cross in Montana, which moves from November to begin the cyclocross season on September 6-7. The pair of C2 UCI-inscripted races for elite riders, as well as juniors, are the also lead events in the regional MTCX Super Prestige series, with the UCI listing the first day of races held in Huson and the second day in nearby Missoula.

The next four consecutive weekends serve up eight rounds of C1/C2 races that comprise the Trek US Cyclocross Series, entering its fifth season. Last year, Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) won the elite men's title, while Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing) won for elite women. The Trek USCX UCI Elite purse for the series will be $15,000, split evenly between the women and men, with additional cash prizes at each event.

“I’m elated that Trek Bicycles has joined forces with us again, both as title sponsor and as the last event in the series at their headquarters in Waterloo, Wisconsin," said Scott Page, director for both the series and Rochester Cyclocross, who noted that series events will feature amateur categories as well as elite racing.

All four race weekends also return in the same order, led by Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross in Roanoke, Virginia, on September 13-14 and Rochester Cyclocross in upstate New York on September 20-21. Charm City Cross in Baltimore, Maryland, follows on September 27-28, with Trek CX Cup in Waterloo, Wisconsin, completing the compact USCX competition on October 4-5.

Racers can make it a full week in Wisconsin with a pair of C2 races in Fall River the next weekend, as Englewood Open moves from an early September calendar slot from the year before.

Kings CX in Mason, Ohio, remains on the similar dates, this year October 18-19 for C1 races on Saturday and C2 races on Sunday.

The final weekend in October has two events sharing the same dates, with Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross in New England providing C1 and C2 races, while Major Taylor Cross Cup in Indiana has a pair of C2 races.

After a one-year absence from the UCI calendar, Cycle-Smart Northampton Cyclocross returns with a pair of C2 events in Massachusetts, making it a New England double weekend of racing. Races will take place at Look Park and mark the 34th edition of the event.

The Pan American Cyclocross Championships put a spotlight on Washington, DC on Saturday, November 8, followed the next day with C2 races at DCCX. Both events will be held on the grounds of the Armed Forces Retirement Home, the site of President Lincoln’s Summer Cottage and a residential community for United States veterans since 1851. It marks the return of DCCX as a UCI-inscripted day of racing, which was last on the calendar in 2022.

The following weekend, November 15-16, races will be held in Canada and the US. Lévis, Quebec will host the Canadian National Championships on Saturday, then C1 races for Cyclocross de Lévis on Sunday. Boulder, Colorado will host a C1/C2 double bill with the introduction of Boulder Cup, replacing the Nash Dash event that was held last year in Georgia.

The regular season concludes at North Carolina Grand Prix for a pair of C2 days on November 21-22 in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

The US Cyclocross National Championship follow NCGP three weeks later in Fayetteville, Arkansas, racing set for December 10-14.

UCI cyclocross race calendar in North America 2025



* denotes part of USCX series