2025 UCI Cyclocross calendar announced for North America with events returning to Northampton and Washington, DC

By published

Four weekends return for US Cyclocross Series in Virginia, New York, Baltimore and Wisconsin

Kerry Werner wins past UCI race at DCCX
Kerry Werner wins past UCI race at DCCX (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Jump to:

The 2025 cyclocross calendar for North America has been posted by the UCI revealing 13 weekends of racing with 16 different events, including Canadian National Championships in Quebec, US National Championships in Arkansas and Pan-American Championships in Washington, D.C.

Long-standing races DCCX and Northampton Cyclocross return to the UCI calendar after brief absences. Boulder Cup added UCI-inscripted racing to add a second set of racing in the Rocky Mountain region to complement two days of racing in Montana. There are a total of nine C1 races and 17 C2 races for elite women and men this season.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.