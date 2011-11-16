Trending

Parra earns Colombian cross country title

Casteneda takes top honors in men's race ahead of Paez

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)2:04:24
2Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)0:01:51
3Luis Anderson Mejia Sanchez (Col)0:03:51
4Hector Rivero (Col)0:05:46
5Diego Arias (Col)0:06:46
6Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)0:11:35
7Víctor Alvarez (Col)0:26:16
8Juan Rodríguez (Col)0:30:05
9Leandro Rodríguez (Col)0:31:37
10Oscar Florez (Col)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angela Carolina Parra Sierra1:41:11
2Viviana Andrea Maya Tabares0:03:25
3Flor Marina Delgadillo Ruiz0:11:29
4Diana Peñuela0:15:10
5Olga Garcia0:17:31
6Floridia Lopez0:21:03

