'A stage win would be amazing' – 18 years since debut, Geraint Thomas eyes final Tour de France hurrah before retirement

Fully recovered from Tour de Suisse crash, Welshman excited as ever for 14th and 'one last big lap' of France

When Geraint Thomas started his first Tour de France in 2007, the general classification leader he'll be supporting in 2025, Carlos Rodríguez, was only six years old. But as he looks to start the 14th and final lap of France at 39, the Welshman is looking to be as competitive as ever.

In his 13 Tour starts so far, Thomas has managed to bring home one yellow jersey, three podium finishes, three stage wins, and been part of six GC-winning squads, supporting Chris Froome and Egan Bernal to their respective victories.

